What to see, what to do in Guayaquil this Sunday, January 2, 2022 | Television | Entertainment

We propose a trip near Guayaquil and outstanding programming on streaming platforms.

Walk along the Gulf of Guayaquil

The operator Ecuador Adventures He has organized a tour aboard his boats that covers certain sectors of the Gulf of Guayaquil. You will be able to appreciate dolphins, visit the islands Manglecito, Puná and the beaches of Bellavista. The trip is all dayfull day) and the departure is this Sunday, January 2, at 08:00, and the return is scheduled at 15:00. It will depart from Bolívar Park (Iguanas), located on August 10 and Chile.

The value includes land departure to Posorja, tourist boats to observe dolphins and seabirds on Manglecito Island, sailor plate, native guides and sea bath. Costs per person: $ 35 adults and $ 17.50 children. Reservations: 099-950-1724 and 096-410-1964.

Email: chivas.acuaticas@gmail.com

Instagram: @ aventura.ecuador

Facebook: @rioguayastour

Twitter: @aventurastour

On Netflix

Doraemon 1 and 2

We recommend Stay with me 1 and 2 (Stand by Me Doraemon), two Japanese 3D computer-animated sci-fi comedy films, based on the manga series Doraemon which follow the adventures of the cosmic cat that have captivated audiences around the world for more than five decades. The first film was released on August 8, 2014 in theaters in Japan, while the sequel hit theaters on November 20, 2020. The plot of both feature films combines elements of several of the most memorable stories of the entire animated saga. .

Stay with me, DoraemonNobita Nobi, a fourth grader, tries to improve his current life so that his loyal robot cat, Doraemon, can return home in the future.

Stay with me, Doraemon: 2: Nobita travels to the future to introduce his girlfriend to his beloved grandmother, but it turns out that the adult Nobita ran away from their wedding. Will he be a good husband for Shizuka.

In Star PLus

Lucy in the Sky (2019)

Lucy Cola (Natalie Portman) is an astronaut who returns to Earth after a momentous experience during a mission in space, and who begins to lose her connection with reality in a world that suddenly becomes small for her. The film is loosely based on the real life story of former NASA astronaut Lisa Nowak. Director: Noah Hawley.

HBO Max

New Year (New Year’s Eve, 2011)

It’s a Garry Marshall movie about seven couples whose stories somehow connect on the last night of the year in New York City. The dazzling film is something of a sequel to the Valentine’s Day (2010) and is similar in its use of a large and very famous cast: Sarah Jessica Parker, Jessica Biel, Ashton Kutcher, Michelle Pfeiffer, Zac Efron, Robert de Niro, Halle Berry, Sofía Vergara, Bon Jovi, Alyssa Milano, among others. (AND)