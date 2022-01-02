What to see today on TV? Sunday, January 2, 2022 | TV

12.50 / Movistar Comedy

‘Caught in time’

Groundhog Day. USA, 1993 (96 minutes). Director: Harold Ramis. Performers: Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, Chris Eliott.

Caught in time it has become, over the years, a small classic of the nineties cinema. His best asset is a script that works like a clockwork mechanism and that gives rise to a multitude of comic situations narrated with a remarkable sense of rhythm, at the cost of a troubled Bill Murray condemned to repeat the same day of his life over and over again.

15.00 / Movistar Drama

‘The purple rose of Cairo’

The Purple Rose of Cairo. USA, 1984 (82 minutes). Director: Woody Allen. Cast: Mia Farrow, Jeff Daniels.

Woody Allen’s most passionate declaration of love for cinema is formulated with a simple method: to strengthen ties between the screen and the stalls. And Woody Allen does it literally, bringing together real and fictional characters. In the Depression years, a woman has only one enthusiasm: cinema. From his hand comes this nostalgic, romantic and captivating comedy, but, above all, moving, that speaks of how a blank screen can be filled with life. Furthermore, it can become life itself.

15.35 / Paramount Network

‘Deal maker’

The Negotiator. USA, 1998 (130 m.). Director: F. Gary Gray. Performers: Kevin Spacey, Samuel L. Jackson, David Morse.

The main asset of this solid thriller is its idea of ​​locating a police negotiator as a kidnapper. A reversal of roles that captures the viewer from the first sequences. As much as the last stretch of footage embraces the commonplace, until then it remains a model of narrative tension, sustained by a splendid work by Kevin Spacey.

15.35 / The Sixth

‘Life imprisonment’

10/23/2014 Perpetual Sentence, the rare film starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, celebrates the 20th anniversary of its theatrical release. More than ideal moment to review 20 curious facts of the film directed by Frank Darabont SOCIEDAD CULTURA COLUMBIA PICTURES

COLUMBIA PICTURES (Europa Press)

The Shawshank Redemption. USA, 1994 (140 minutes). Director: Frank Darabont. Cast: Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman.

Frank Darabont recovered the prison genre in a few years in which it remained forgotten, thanks to a great novel by Stephen King turned into an extraordinary film that bets on a formal sobriety under which a dramatic drive beats unleashed. Life imprisonment It flows with a cadence full of emotions and makes unforgettable the friendship of the leading couple, Morgan Freeman, an inmate seeking to escape his fate, and Tim Robbins, the inmate attorney whose spirit never bends.

16.40 / Movistar Classics

‘Gunga Din’

USA, 1939 (115 minutes). Director: George Stevens. Performers: Cary Grant, Douglas Fairbanks, Jr .; Joan Fontaine.

A splendid adventure classic, inspired by a poem by Rudyard Kipling and directed by the author of Deep roots Y Giant. The avatars of three soldiers in colonial India are narrated with the passion that can only be found in classic cinema. A movie shot more than eighty years ago that appears as young as the first day.

17.00 / Hollywood

‘The Gold Chimera’

The Gold Rush. USA, 1925 (75 minutes). Director: Charlie Chaplin. Performers: Charlie Chaplin, Georgia Hale.

Chaplin presents the hungriest gold digger in movie history: ready to eat one of his boots with delight, he turns his laces into spaghetti and his sole into fillet. The Gold Chimera It is an exhilarating wonder that includes some of the most tender moments of its author’s cinema, such as the dance with the buns inserted into forks, the peak of his mimic talent. He also goes through the years of the gold rush to, between laughter, satirize ambition and careerism.

19.00 / COSMO

‘A series of catastrophic misfortunes’

USA, 2004 (90 minutes). Director: Brad Silbering. Cast: Jim Carrey, Meryl Streep, Emily Browming.

The popular children’s book series comes to life thanks to a daring and passionate adaptation that dwells on the darkest and most grim elements to recount the fabulous adventures faced by three orphaned children facing the evil Count Olaf. Be careful, it is not for the little ones.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

‘Boyhood’

USA, 2014 (165 minutes). Director: Richard Linklater. Cast: Ellar Coltrane, Ethan Hawke, Patricia Arquette.

In contemporary cinema there are still filmmakers who travel against the current to embrace the magic of images. We have to thank Richard Linklater for his courage when shooting Boyhood over 12 years, with the same actors, but we still have to thank him more for the leap into the void that is a story that only seeks the recreation of life itself: an exploration of vital time through cinematographic time. Boyhood revolves around a group of unforgettable characters and embraces a dramatic development that talks about their affections, their resignations, their desires, their miseries … in short, about the passage of time. Life made into cinema. Emotion transformed into images. Until reaching an unspeakable final shot, the absolute essence of the intentions of a film outside the norm.

22.05 / The 1

‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Spider-Man: Far from Home. USA, 2019 (130 minutes). Director: Jon Watts. Performers: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei.

The Spider-Man played by Tom Holland accentuates his adolescent condition and abandons all circumspection or solemnity. However, he cannot avoid staying halfway and alternating successes and mistakes, good ideas and topics exploited without suffocation, intense action sequences and a poorly understood show. Among his best ideas is a reflection on the role of great technology in human life and the illusory worlds it can create.

23.55 / TCM

‘The Secret of Vera Drake’

Vera Drake. United Kingdom, 2004 (120 minutes). Director: Mike Leigh. Performers: Imelda Staunton, Phil Davis, Peter Wight.

Mike Leigh has been a social chronicler in British cinema for many decades now. In this portrait of a woman who performed illegal abortions in 1950s England, she breaks down her characters with care, but also with severity, and traces an exemplary study of the underprivileged classes.

