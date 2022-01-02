What sporting events does 2022 have in store?

Started 2021, which contemplates a calendar loaded with sporting events, highlighting the most anticipated by fans of the soccer; the world Cup, which will take place for the first time in Qatar.

The football European is the one who inaugurates the new year. And although they will have to reduce the capacity of amateurs in stadiums due to the high rates of infections due to Covid-19, the leagues will remain active, as their suspension is not yet contemplated.

At Tennis, the first Grand slam will begin in January, however, it will not have the presence of Roger Federer (injury), and they probably won’t come Rafael Nadal Y Novak Djokovic.

For his part, Clausura 2022 Tournament of the MX League It will start on January 6; Atlas they will seek to defend their title, while the other teams will try to snatch the championship from them.

In February, Rayados from Monterrey will represent Mexico at Club World Cup, which will be carried out in the United Arab Emirates from 3 to 12.

With respect to NFL, the Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to be played on February 13 and will be at the SoFi Stadium.

During the same month, the emotions of the Eighth Final of the Champions League, specifically with two confrontations: Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain (February 15) and Liverpool vs Inter de Milan (February 16th).

The Europa League will play its phase of the Round of 32, highlighting the duel between the Napoli of ‘Chucky‘ Lush vs Barcelona February 17.

The Olympic Games winter in Beijing They will be held from March 4 to 13.

Checo Pérez will seek to be the protagonist in the next season of the Formula 1, which will begin on March 20 at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The year will end with Qatar World Cup, which will be held from November 21 to December 13.

WHAT SPORTS EVENTS WILL TAKE PLACE IN CDMX?

The Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack receive the Formula 1.

The Mexican team will play the last matches corresponding to the World Cup Qualifiers: against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama.

NBA, NFL Y MLB They will participate in front of the Mexican fans.

