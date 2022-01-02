What if what you need to dress well is a uniform?

In contrast to the new generation of eclectic and avant-garde celebrities, who fuse, combine and jump from one extreme of fashion to the other often without going through intermediate points, there is a small, but select redoubt of people from different disciplines that has been created your own uniform without having to wear it. There is no collective agreement or dress code in their respective professions that requires them to always dress the same, but they do; it is part of your personal brand. And almost all of them have a very important detail in common: they dress well. Some even unintentionally.

The writer Fran lebowitz It is the standard-bearer of this aesthetic current. Unmistakable is his favorite combination: jeans with turned hems, a white shirt, a blazer and brown shoes. But this, though small, is a group made up of a select group of names. From the present and also from the past. Steve Jobs and her jeans and turtlenecks, Carolina Herrera and her white shirts and black skirts, Mark Zuckerberg and his taste for jeans and gray T-shirts, Karl Lagerfeld and his iconic and longed for since his death black suit with frock coat, shirt, tight pants and a fine black tie accompanied by gloves and glasses.

Giorgio Armani also belongs to him and his total looks in black, the same concept that the chef interprets in his own way. Ferran Adria, among others. If they had formed a club, it should have as its honorary president Albert Einstein, who patented many things in his life, including (not literally), the tobacco-colored leather coat.

And that’s not to mention those famous people who don’t always dress the same, almost always repeat the same formula: the singer Leiva and his cigarette + hat combo or Sofia Vergara and her love affair with the sweetheart neckline and mermaid silhouettes are two antagonistic examples of this, both equally illustrative.

A step forward towards a sustainable wardrobe

The truth is that all of us who have ever worn a uniform are aware of its advantages. If you went to school with him, you got bored of hearing the same argument from your parents for three decades: “It’s the most comfortable because that way I don’t have to think about what to wear.” If you played a team sport, accentuated your feeling of belonging to the group and facilitated communication when it came to speaking or identify rival teams. If, on the other hand, your specialty was an individual sport, the uniform, you would more or less like to go to training, it feeds your nostalgia. And if you wore it or you have it at work, you surely do not have special affection for it, but you are aware that it saves you time, and we already know that time is money.

As the journalist says Andrea Whittle in an article for ‘WMagazine’, “uniform advocates like to tout their effectiveness to prevent decision fatigue, clearing space in their mind for more important considerations. They also remove any doubt about whether what you are wearing is appropriate for the environment or, in the case of some sports and professions, whether it is suitable for the activity in question. But can you really dress well by always going the same way, with a uniform?

Rosa Iglesias placeholder image, a graduate in Advertising and Public Relations, a specialist in image and personal branding, is clear that “it depends on how the concept of uniform in question is interpreted.” For Iglesias, known in networks as El Estilario, “If it is uniform, naming our own style in terms of resorting to a certain type of garment or colors that define us, it is positive because it is the way to the capsule wardrobe, for example.” This is a very effective way, he adds, to move towards a sustainable wardrobe because “it limits the number of purchases and therefore lightens the wardrobe”

However, the expert warns that there is a wrong way to interpret the uniform concept. “If we refer to a uniform for the use of ‘salvage’ garments – we do not know what to wear, what suits us, what is our style or what we like (which is why we do not dare to try anything new) and therefore we always resort to to the same set with slight variations that gives us that fictitious security-, then it is not positive because it obstructs access to our own style and does not allow us to enjoy our clothes or our personal image ”, he points out.

The power of personal branding

There is no doubt that wearing a personal uniform is an effective formula to enhance a personal brand. It does not seem by chance that this pattern is repeated so much, for example, on television. Who does not recognize, broadly speaking, the standard look of Pablo Motos in ‘El hormiguero’, from Andreu Buenafuente in ‘Leit Motiv’ or by Ellen Degeneres on your show on American television? “Clothing communicates and the way of dressing is a powerful element of non-verbal communication. Therefore, it is interesting to aspire to have a certain personal stamp through what we wear. That it represents us, that brings the mental image we have of ourselves closer to the rest of the people. He is telling us that he knows himself, that he knows who he is and knows how to communicate it ”, he points out in this regard. Rosa Iglesias, who is in favor of “solidly defining one’s own style: who I am, how I see myself, how I want others to see me. And dress to make it arrive, without costumes. If this path is followed, creativity does not end or be left aside. No matter how cohesive or very minimalist our wardrobe may be, we can always continue experimenting, ”he says.

Timelessness is one of the keys to why you can dress well through a personal uniform, since it is almost always made up of basic ones. “It allows us infinite variations,” Iglesias points out. But nevertheless, the expert in personal image clarifies that “it is not the same to always dress following the same line than to always dress the same. And it is not the same to always dress the same by your own decision than to do it because you do not know what other path to take, what other clothes to choose. The attitude of the person wearing that ‘uniform’ will tell us if they want to communicate that image of themselves or if they need help to find themselves ”. In short, the specialist concludes that “it is more about having an aesthetic line than a single look.”

How to create the personal uniform?

The greatest virtue, in Rosa Iglesias’s opinion, of the personal uniform is when it is used as a “relief outfit”, as she defines it. It is that infallible combination thought long ago that remains in force with the passage of time and is perfect for moments of rush or days when you do not feel like thinking about what to wear. “It is a look according to who we are, to our essence and it allows us not to break it even if the situation pressures us in a hurry. […] We should all have one in the bedroom to avoid gaffes, “he argues.

Beyond personal tastes and what clothes feel better or worse depending on the person who wears them, there are certain garments that are wild cards. Rosa Iglesias is left with the following look for winter: “In a generic way, it could be pants that are not jeans, with a fine knit sweater, a nice down jacket and flat ankle boots.” In his opinion, “you take it both for a walk and to work: it always saves you.”

And isn’t it too easy to be boring and bland with this hackneyed mix? It depends on how the garments are in question. The key for a uniform to become an outfit with its own style “is that the garments that make it up are special,” says Iglesias. “A wardrobe with different cuts, with little, but special and timeless, is the key,” he concludes.