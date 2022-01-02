West Ham overtakes Crystal Palace

To close this first day of the year in the Premier League, the twenty-first of the championship, he received the Crystal palace this saturday at West Ham. An encounter that hammers They managed to solve by fast track in the first part, showing off their usual claws to quickly put land in the middle of the house of the eagles.

Michail Antonio opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, while Manuel Lanzini doubled the differences just three minutes after. Two goals that knocked out Seluhrst Park. The Argentine player himself also scored in the discount of the first half the third, a penalty. A goal that the locals took to recover from, until almost the end of the match when Odsonne Edouard scored in the 83rd minute to cut out the differences.

A target that was added to that of Michael Olise already in the discount, adjusting the score to the minimum and giving a small glimmer of hope to the eagles. But there was hardly any margin, so that the visiting team managed to tie up the three points despite the final scare.