Weddings in Bizkaia: Ariana Grande and the veil dilemma: how should it be worn correctly?

American brides know how to combine timelessness with that free spirit displayed by one of their greatest exponents of style, the unforgettable Carolyn Bessette at her wedding to John John Kennedy. Today, the tastes of the blazers continue in that line, where the bridal designs follow a pattern of soft lines, minimalist aesthetics and bare arms. We have been able to verify it in the last wedding that has gone around the world, that of

singer Ariana Grande and real estate agent Dalton Gómez.

The couple celebrated their secret marriage on the 15th in the house that the artist has in Montecito (California), where only the closest relatives attended. However, it was not until this week that the long-awaited images of the intimate ceremony came to light in the American edition of Vogue. As usual,

wedding dress It has been the one that has filled all the headlines of the international press.

Is about

a model of Vera Wang, made exclusively for the singer. This American creative has also dressed other stars of the ‘star system’ as Jennifer Aniston at her wedding with Brad Pitt, Jennifer López at her marriage to Marc Anthony or Kim Kardashian when she married Chris Humphries. Grande thus fulfills her dream of getting married and the promise she made to the designer five years ago. And, when the artist attended the MET Gala dressed in one of her creations, they agreed that if she ever got married, she would do so with one of her designs. The result is

a silk organza design with a mermaid silhouette, strapless neckline and suggestive back fastening.

She completed her look with Lorraine Schwatz earrings, matching her engagement ring, and towering platform sandals. In addition, it has led

a veil that has added the poetic point to this highly commented wedding styling, since it is

inspired by the one worn by Audrey Hepburn in the movie ‘Funny Face’. It’s about a

short tulle veil with bow, very similar to the one worn by the character of Jo Stockton in the famous film. Still on the Hollywood terrain, we couldn’t forget about

Maggie carpenter, the elusive fiancee of

‘Runaway Bride’starring Julia Roberts in the late 90s. One of the dresses with which she left the groom planted at the altar also wore a short veil with a built-in bow inspired by the 50s.

“Many old veils had a centered bow or a kind of brooch, because that’s where the veil was sewn to the last”

mariana barturen, hatbox

Audrey Hepburn in ‘Funny Face’ and Julia Roberts in ‘Runaway Bride’



We spoke with

Mariana barturen, a well-known milliner of our country that has crowned the most elegant looks of the bridal scene, both for brides like Amaia and illustrious guests of the stature of Naty Abascal. The woman from Bilbao is one of the greatest experts in the field and has given us her opinion about the singer’s media veil. “It is a short veil, perfect for the costume she is wearing. However, I would have made it longer, so that there were not so many conflicting lines in her silhouette.

For my taste, I should wear a waltz veil, which is the next length, just below the hips. And is that, if she turns her back, you can see a portion of skin between the veil and the beginning of the suit that is somewhat strange, “he resolves.

In reference to

ribbon, which revives the most repeated image from the iconic film, explains that

It is something that many veils wore before. “She would put on a centered bow or a kind of brooch, because that’s where they sewed the veil.” And it is that,

For a veil to be considered as such, it must be mounted on a small last on which they are sewn. “This way you don’t have to put forks or absolutely anything. This is how we get the veil to float, to be vaporous, to be in the air. That is what hatboxes are looking for ”, he points out.

Successes and mistakes when wearing a veil



Barturen also clarifies that

“A veil attached to a bow or ponytail is not a veil”, although it is something that has become fashionable lately among brides. “It doesn’t make a pretty profile, it pulls the body back and pulls the hair down. In addition, it hangs in the middle of the back, spoiling the design of the dress and, many times, they get stuck to the fabric of the suit. A mistake that is made more often than we imagine. «

What should never be done with a veil is to stick it directly to the skull and put the headdress or jewel on it., because we get just the opposite effect of what we are looking for. So that it takes in air and separates from the head, we put the tiara or the headdress under the veil, never on top ”, he highlights.

@photokhlin



Therefore, the veil that Ariana Grande wears would be correctly placed, since «if she were veiled, the bow would be covered and it would only be seen when the veil was thrown back, which is what has to happen when you wear jewels or tiaras », He reaffirms. Although it seems that now all wedding veils are long, the most iconic in history have always been short, from Grace Kelly to Kate Middleton. A design that, as Barturen points out, must always be consistent with the silhouette of the dress.

In Bizkaia, we see that it is an upward trend, judging by the latest proposals from firms such as Sophie et Voilà or Alicia Rueda.