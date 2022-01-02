Unusual: Cardi B reacts to celebrities who DO NOT bathe frequently

A few days ago, various celebrities like Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Kristen Bell revealed that they don’t bathe often and they don’t make their kids do it either. In this sense, Rapper Cardi B came out to the crossing and was quite confused in her networks.

Through your account Twitter, the artist referred to the comments of celebrities on hygiene. “What about people who say they don’t bathe? It’s itchy,” the rapper wrote.

Many of his followers reacted to the tweet of Cardi B Considering the position of some artists as ‘dirty’ and pointed out that today, more in the times of covid, it is of the utmost importance to bathe regularly. However, there are those who believe that each one can do with their children what they think is convenient since not all have the same parenting methodology.

Where did the debate that Cardi B opened on her networks came from

Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis They revealed last month during an interview with PAL Dax Shepard’s Podcast Expert Armchair, their particular rule of thumb when it comes to bathing.

According to the actor, his children bathe only if the dirt is visible. “Now here’s the thing: if you can see dirt on them, wipe them clean. Otherwise, it doesn’t make sense,” He said Kutcher about her daughter Wyatt Isabelle and her son Dimitri Portwood.

“When I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I was never the father who bathed my newborns,” Kunis added.

What’s more, Ashton Kutcher she opened up about her own hygiene, adding, “I wash my armpits and crotch every day, and nothing else.”

These statements were later added by those of Jake Gyllenhaal and Kristen Bell, who also expressed not showering every day.