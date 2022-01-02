Unusual: Cardi B reacts to celebrities who DO NOT bathe frequently

A few days ago, various celebrities like Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Kristen Bell revealed that they don’t bathe often and they don’t make their kids do it either. In this sense, Rapper Cardi B came out to the crossing and was quite confused in her networks.

Through your account Twitter, the artist referred to the comments of celebrities on hygiene. “What about people who say they don’t bathe? It’s itchy,” the rapper wrote.

