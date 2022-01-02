UISEK, a new option to study Medicine | Ecuador | News

The SEK International University, UISEK, created the Matilde Hidalgo Faculty of Health Sciences in Quito, in homage to the first Ecuadorian doctor.

The SEK International University, UISEK, created the Matilde Hidalgo Faculty of Health Sciences in Quito, in homage to the first Ecuadorian doctor. Since March it offers the careers of Medicine, Dentistry, Biomedical Sciences, Physiotherapy and a master’s degree in Biomedicine.

Timeline of highlights in 2021

January

First to return to the classroom

The National COE authorized the progressive and voluntary return to five universities in the country, among these UISEK. Students who prefer to continue at home do so online from hybrid classrooms.

April

Game DevUp Tournament

UISEK and Robotic Minds held the first national competition for girls, boys and young people, to create video games related to popular festivals in Ecuador. The winners obtained a total of $ 20 thousand.

May

Students and teachers in vaccination plan

UISEK provided its facilities and staff during the 9/100 Vaccination Plan. For his work he received an award from the Ministry of Health.

June

Innovation camp

The UISEK-Innovalab Innovation Laboratory gave classes to children and young people on entrepreneurship, drone piloting, 3D printing, video game design, robotic arms, among other topics.

August 25 years of the Faculty of Architecture and Civil Engineering

The Faculty of Architecture and Civil Engineering celebrated 25 years with the launch of a commemorative book and an exhibition that reflects its history.

October

Finally! To throw the cap

After confinement, the university held its first face-to-face graduation ceremonies. In 2021, in total, 1,200 professionals have graduated.

November

Felipe Segovia Awards

The edition of the Felipe Segovia Olmo awards was resumed, which recognizes the academic and research quality of UISEK teachers, who, even in a pandemic, worked and generated scientific articles and books.

November

Against violence against women

UISEK joined the UN Women ’16 days’ campaign, where students, within the University’s Permanent Gender Agenda, created posters, a webinar and a symbolic tree in favor of this struggle.

December

New careers and postgraduate courses adapted to the current reality

UISEK expanded its academic offerings and implemented programs adapted to the pandemic. It has 25 degrees (17 face-to-face and 8 online), and 32 master’s degrees and specializations (17 face-to-face and 15 online).