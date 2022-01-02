We have to accept it, most of us do not read the seemingly endless contracts that all companies force us to sign when creating accounts in their various services and stores. It is even more and more common that we are required to sign this type of digital contracts when it comes to simply wanting to play a video game, especially if it has important online functionalities.

This is why it is not surprising that on some occasion we can get surprises as unpleasant as Tor, a Norwegian user of Ubisoft Connect, who learned the hard way that Ubisoft can delete your account and all your games after just 6 months of inactivity at your service.

The story of Tor has been shared through the PCWorld portal, who have explained that the Norwegian user had wanted to take a break from titles such as Rainbow Six Siegue and the Assassins Creed saga, to which he was a regular, even selling his PC. Later in 2021 he wanted to return to the world of video games, but to his surprise, Ubisoft had deleted his account due to inactivity.

The company had sent an email advising Tor that his account would be deleted if he did not log in within 30 days, but it had reached the spam folder.

Indeed, in the terms and conditions of user of Ubisoft Connect it appears that our account may be deleted after only 6 months of inactivity (section 8.2), so we will have to be careful if we are users of the Ubisoft store. It should be noted that this criticizable policy is not shared by other digital stores such as Steam or the Xbox Store. Even so, after Tor’s complaints and this news having been echoed, the company has agreed to return their account to the Norwegian user, although they will have to be careful, because this does not seem to be the norm in other similar cases.