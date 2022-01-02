Tom Hanks will make you cry with “Finch” the new Apple TV + – El Heraldo de Chiapas

Today in the weekly recommendation we will tell you about a very sentimental and emotional story, which will surely fascinate you

Finch, movie directed by Miguel Sapochnik and starring Tom Hanks, takes us into the life of a survivor of the world catastrophe, where pollution and the destruction of the ozone layer make life on earth very complicated. High temperatures during the day can cook the skin.

The official synopsis reveals the following: In a devastated world, Finch is an inventor on a mission to find a home for himself and his family. Accompanied by his beloved dog and a robot that he created, he embarks on a beautiful and exciting adventure.

After some time away from the spotlight, Hanks returns with this interpretation of a survivor, a story of struggle, survival and love for pets, in this case a cute and friendly dog ​​named Goodyear.

In his career, Miguel Miguel Sapochnik has directed episodes of Game of Thrones, Altered Carbonaro, True Detective, among others. They also participate Caleb Landry Jones as the voice of the robot Jeff and the direction of photography is in charge of Jo williems

If you have not seen it yet, it is one of the recommendations to watch as a family, this movie has a great message about family and affection for pets. It will make you cry or at least shed a tear. A magnificent story that you cannot miss