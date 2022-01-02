Tom Cruise is one of the most hated actors in Hollywood and this is why

Tom Cruise is a movie star like few others. Through all these years, he has demonstrated his immense talent and unquestionable commitment to his work.. He’s in the elite, in the highest echelons of the actors’ guild. As you can see, it should be one of the most loved and respected, but it is not. In fact, he is one of the most hated actors in Hollywood. You want to know why? Continue reading.

When an artist achieves world fame, and even earlier, it is normal for him to get many followers and also a host of detractors. However, with Tom Cruise it is totally different. It is not because there are ordinary issues such as an audience that does not like his work, or that simply annoys his success, but something more linked to his person. In the words of many users who have known and treated him, he is a strange person, who generates mistrust and has an abnormal behavior. It seems that his erratic behavior is due to Scientology.

It was in 1986, thanks to his then-girlfriend Mimi Rogers, that Tom came to Scientology. Currently, it is considered a sect and has starred in numerous scandalss. On several occasions, individuals have claimed that it is a fraud, and that it is a mafia that only wants the money of its participants. With this in mind, we will tell you why it has such a bad reputation in Hollywood.

In 2006, the film producer invited Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow to one of his properties, to talk about “comedy.” But it was not like that, since he tried to make them see the benefits of Scientology without their agreeing. This discussion was recounted by Rogen in one of his essays, where he reveals that it was a totally unpleasant discussion.

For what other reasons are Tom Cruise not tolerated?

It turns out that Cruise’s exploits outside of feature films are eccentric, too. One of them was the divorce with Nicole Kidman and her alleged reasons. Once the divorce was resolved, Kidman came out happy and screamed with relief. Later, he commented that those years were “hell.” And, among the theories of why they ended, it is said that they were separated by Scientology. Since she is a Catholic and the daughter of a psychiatrist (something this organization abhors), she would be seen as a threat.

Dave Miscavige, the director of religion, wanted to have the image of the American to gain greater notoriety. And, by then, Nicole’s ex was less present. So, using various means and tricks, he managed to end the marriage.

Years later, the ‘Top Gun’ star jumped on Oprah’s couch screaming, “I’m in love! I want Katie Holmes! ” An episode of statement that many found overactive, ridiculous and a poor attempt to hide rumors about his sexuality. And is that after his first marriage with Mimi Rogers, she commented that they did not have relationships because he was: “Like a monk.” Added to this, her children with Kidman are adopted and Scientology declares that it can “cure” homosexuality.

Tom Cruise doesn’t have the best public image. That is why he now keeps a low profile, only filming action movies and, apparently, without hope of winning the coveted Oscar. Will he be able to regain the trust of Hollywood and the general public?