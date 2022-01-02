Today’s Free Fire Codes January 1, 2022; all free rewards

Today is the New Year; We are already in 2022 and Free Fire wants to celebrate it with us. How? Of course, with new free rewards codes. We offer you today’s codes, January 1, 2022. With them, you can expand your inventory in the popular battle royale adding new cosmetic items. Once you have redeemed them, they will remain linked to your Garena profile. Remember that the title free to play is available in available on devices Android and iOS.

Free Fire codes for today January 1

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF11WFNPP956

96Y4CNBZGV35

Q4QU4GQGE5KD

TFF9VNU6UD9J

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

First: Click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third step: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last step: once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.

Free Fire is available in the Apple App Store on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) and Google Play on Android terminals. PC gamers have the opportunity to download it for free by following this simple procedure.

Do you want to be up to date with what happens in the Free Fire universe? Do not worry. Through our news section you will find out what is happening around them. The most popular content comes through the reward codes free. By redeeming them you will receive items in your inventory at no additional cost.

Source | PrepareExams