To be or not to be the Ricardo

Years ago when I was preparing Life on the Hyphen (in Spanish: Lives in suspense. Cuban American culture), I became a fan of I love lucy, a television program that had never interested me, although when I was a teenager my mother used to laugh out loud watching reruns in our humble place of lodging in a Southwest avenue (Chirino dixit).

At that time, with the return to Cuba around the corner, it did not seem to me that the issue of the series – the incidents of what today would be classified as a bicultural marriage – had nothing to do with me. Three decades later, recently married to an American (things happen and there is no return), it occurred to me that maybe I love lucy could teach me something about the collusion of the Cuban and the American that my book was about, in particular because when I fell in love with Mary Anne she confessed to me that the only other Cuban she had ever known was Ricky Ricardo.

We got into the habit of recording the episodes in the afternoon and watching them at night. I love lucy thus became our discreet aphrodisiac. Those wrinkled sheets you see at the end of each episode could have been ours.

Sweet memories of frayed nights to the last flour has brought me the latest installment of Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos, which aspires to tell us the true story (the real story) of the marriage of the santiaguero Desiderio Arnaz and Lucille Ball from Nigeria, with Nicole Kidman as Lucy and Javier Bardem as Desi.

Although the main action takes place for only one week, through flashbacks and subparagraphs of fictitious testimonies Sorkin collects with acceptable plausibility, since not truthfulness, the most well-known incidents in the couple’s biography: the rumor that she was a communist (Desi’s reply: the only red she has is her hair and even that’s a lie); his repeated infidelities (Arnaz explains in his memoirs that he did not know why Lucy was bothered, since the other women were almost all prostitutes); Lucy’s pregnancy, which the norms of that time did not allow to name on television (the onomastic solution: insert a Gallicism in the title – “Lucy Is Enceinte” – trusting that viewers would not know what “pregnant” meant).

This is not, by the way, the first time that the protagonists of I love lucy they inspire a movie. Shot five years after Arnaz’s death, Lucy and Desi: Before the Laughter (1991) offers an offensively cartoonish view of the couple. To correct the distortions, Lucie Arnaz made a documentary, Lucy and Desi: A Home Movie (1993), where he resorts to home movies that show his parents in a family environment. Much better is Lucy (2003), another biopic that covers Ball’s career from his beginnings as a showgirl to his consecration on television, where the role of Desi corresponds to the Cuban-American actor Danny Pino. It is also worth mentioning The Mambo Kings (1992), based on the novel by Oscar Hijuelos, in which Desi’s son —the product of enceinte– assumes the role of his father. The physical resemblance is impressive, but the son’s acting talent is even more modest than that of Desi Sr., who was not a titan on the set either.

Beyond the sometimes clumsy back and forth between biopic and “pseudo-documentary” (in English: mockumentary), there is little to object to Being the Ricardos from a technical point of view: rhythm, montage, dialogues, sets. The creator of The West Wing (The West Wing) knows his trade thoroughly.

Another thing is the interpretations, especially those of Kidman and Bardem. Both on screen and in real life, Lucille Ball was not an elegant or sophisticated woman. It was what in the slang of the time was called a broad, a female chunk, in the most respectful sense of the word and phrase. Not so Nicole Kidman. As much as he curses, as much as he may impose his voice, as much as he puffs up his cheeks, Kidman is still elegant. The thinness, the fine features, the statuesque calm that transcends the dogs give her away. Not for nothing did she play Isabel Archer in the film adaptation of Henry James’s novel, The Portrait of a Lady (Portrait of a lady). Kidman is more lady than broad, more lady than female. Ball, the opposite. For readers my age, a retro metaphor: Lucy is the Spanish Casino; Nicole, the Havana Yacht Club. (We were from the Spanish Casino.)

With Bardem, almost the opposite happens. 20 years after Before night falls, he still looks more like Reinaldo Arenas than Desi arnaz. Bardem’s appeal stems from the hardness of his features — that boxer’s nose — Desi’s almost feminine softness. In one of several bad to mediocre movies he made during the 1940s, Father Takes a Wife, someone comments: “With a face like that, all you need is a face like that “(” With that face, you only need that face “). No one would say the same about Bardem. But there is something else. The Spanish actor reproduces Desi’s Cuban accent exactly, and when singing his voice (if it is his voice) is deeper than Arnaz’s, but it resembles her. In what he does not resemble is in his gestures, in the lack of lightness, in the relationship he has with his body. The latter is more than evident at the times when he is supposed to be dancing. Bardem cannot dance, while Arnaz was said to be able to dance standing up and lying down. On the other hand, there is no doubt that Desi Arnaz would not have been able to take him into the role of Desi arnaz the intensity that Bardem imparts to various scenes.

After seeing the film, what I wonder is why the title refers to the Ricardo family, since the television characters hardly intervene. The plot and drama revolve around the royal marriage, that of Ball and Arnaz. Which, for me, detracts from Being the Ricardos. In the end, the troubled marriage of the Arnaz matters less than the delusional Ricardo marriage. As with Batman and Michael Keaton, or with the Christmas sucker and the pig. Put to choose between the true story and the sitcom, I’ll stick with the sitcom.