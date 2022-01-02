Three more cases of Covid-19 in Tigres UANL

The Felines of Nuevo León confirmed the appearance of new infected with Coronavirus. Who is it?

The Covid-19 does not give truce throughout the planet with its new variants, and of course, Liga MX is no exception. A few days before the start of the 2022 Clausura Tournament, a large part of the Mexican soccer teams have been affected by the reappearance of cases. One of them was Tigres UANL, who confirmed three new infected.

This December 31, the Felines of Nuevo León confirmed through a statement that It is about a footballer and two members of the coaching staff. “Of all the tests three came out positive, that of one player and two members of the coaching staff and staff. All are already isolated and waiting for their recovery “.

Although they did not officially indicate the name and surname of the footballer, according to information from Mediotiempo, the affected person is Carlos González. As indicated, Cocoliso was positive in the antigen test and then in the PCR test, despite the fact that he did not present any symptoms. Another of those affected would be Oscar Escobar, assistant to Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera. Will there be more cases?

What happened to the other infected

In the last days, the preparation work was resumed by the elements Aldo Cruz and Aldo Mota, the latter a youth squad from the ‘U’, who were discharged from the virus after being prevented from much of the preseason training.

+ THE DEPLOYMENT OF CÓRDOVA IN AN INTERVIEW

The other affected was the brand new reinforcement, Jesus ‘Stitch’ Angle, who on his arrival in Monterrey was detected the virus and has not yet been able to work with his colleagues. Without going any further, his presentation was scheduled alongside that of Sebastián Córdova, which continues to be postponed.