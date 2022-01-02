Third wedding in sight for Britney Spears: Announces her engagement to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari | People

The singer Britney Spears has announced through social networks that she has been engaged to her boyfriend of almost five years, Sam Asghari. Titled “I can’t believe it!”, The 39-year-old singer showed off her diamond ring, designed by Roman Malayev, a jeweler from New York, in a video posted via Instagram. In it, she appears with her now 27-year-old fiancé.

In this same social network, the so-called pop princess had recently dedicated a few words to her future husband: “This adorable idiot has been with me during the hardest years of my life.” Now, he has also been encouraged to show happiness for the proposal through the platform. The publication has not stopped receiving “likes” (He currently has more than two and a half million), and has been marked by the comments of some friends of the artist, such as Paris Hilton, who has congratulated him with: “Welcome to the club.” Actress Octavia Spencer has not hesitated to write: “Make him sign a prenuptial contract.”

Spears and Asghari met in 2016 when they co-starred in the song’s music video. Slumber party. If their marriage does take place, it would be his first and her third. Spears has two children with her ex-husband, rapper Kevin Federline, whom she was married to between 2004 and 2007, and she also lived a brief marriage in Las Vegas with her childhood friend Jason Alexander that was annulled after just 55 hours in January 2004 “I’ve been with this man for a year,” she wrote in February 2018. “Every day inspires me to be a better person and makes me feel like the luckiest girl on the planet.”

Asghari has been present in the artist’s life during her recent controversy in which she asked that her father, Jamie Spears, stop being her tutor. After 13 years of legal and financial control and months of protest by the pop star and his loved ones, Jamie Spears resigned his daughter’s guardianship before a judge in early September. According to the singer, over the years she has gone “through hell” because of him. Weeks ago, in his legal statement, he came to say that his father controlled all aspects of his life, since he was even forced to use an IUD to avoid having more children.

The young man, 27 years old and of Iranian origin, is a personal trainer and has made some first steps as an actor. He has always shown his support on social networks for his girlfriend and has sought to have her released from her father’s tutelage. Even before the singer spoke publicly about her situation, Asghari already did. Last February, for example, he did not hesitate to launch a devastating message against Jamie Spears, and on his Instagram profile he wrote: “Now it is important that people understand that I have zero respect for someone who tries to control our relationship and constantly puts obstacles on our way. In my opinion, Jamie is a total jerk. I will not go into details because I have always respected our privacy but at the same time I have not come to this country so that I cannot express my opinion and have my freedom ”.