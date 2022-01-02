They reproach the lack of medicine in the Atlapexco hospital

Users of the Comprehensive Hospital of Atlapexco complain about the lack of medicines and specialists in the hospital.

Santiago Hernández Nicolás, resident of the municipality, commented that he took his wife, María, to consult and that when trying to fill the prescription in the hospital pharmacy, none of the products were in stock and he was even treated in a “despotic” manner by part of the manager of that space, so he said he will make a formal complaint.

“Politicians always say that they already have all the medicines, but it is enough to go around any hospital to verify that they do not have what they need to be able to care for people,” he said.

For his part, Rodolfo Nájera Benítez, a resident of the municipal seat, said that, despite the fact that they carry prescriptions, it is not known at the pharmacy if they do not want to give the medicines or they really do not have them, because “supposedly they are well stocked” .

He stated that “it is a disappointment” to go to the Huasteca health centers or hospitals, because when there is no shortage of drugs there is no consultation with specialists. “They try to justify it with the fact that there are almost no professionals who want to come to work in the Huasteca.”

He attacked the state and federal authorities and those of Health: “Many people are angry, because it is supposed to solve many problems, the expectations were high, but they do not have even better standards.”

Salomón Hernández I Atlapexco