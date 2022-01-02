They report that Luciano Vietto will arrive at Cruz Azul for five million

The Argentine joins Cristian Pavón as options to reinforce the Sky Machine.

Video: Vietto al Cruz Azul? In Saudi Arabia they report that the deal is for two years

For: Álvaro Cruz Santibanez JAN. 01. 2022

In Saudi Arabia the arrival of Luciano Vietto to the Blue Cross for 5.5 million dollars and a two-year contract, from the Al Hilal team of that country.

Luciano Vietto was champion with Diego Cocca in Racing Club de Avellaneda and emigrated to Villarreal de The league where he scored 12 goals. His good actions led him to Atlético de Madrid, but he did not perform what was expected by ‘Cholo’ Simeone.

He emigrated to Sevilla for a season, returned with the Colchoneros, passed through Valencia and from there he went to the Premier league with Fulham. Then he left for Lisbon with Sporting, had a good first season and hardly played in the second.

Came to the Club Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia and he became the undisputed owner. He has only scored five goals in two seasons, but he has already won titles and fans have expressed their discontent on social media about his possible departure from the team led by Leonardo Jardim.

The Liga BBVA MX You will be able to count on one of the two Argentine sensations at the time, in search of achieving another championship for Cruz Azul, who has suffered several casualties and is trying to rearm his team.