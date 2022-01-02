They report a strange “bug” in “Don’t Look Up” that nobody noticed

Since its release on December 24, the film has been all the rage and marked the close of 2021 for Netflix. But through a video on TikTok, an error was discovered in the film, which according to the director this was on purpose.

Since its premiere on December 24, “Don’t Look Up”, has caused a furor and marked the end of 2021 for the streaming platform, Netflix. However, through a video uploaded to TikTok an error was discovered in the film. Of course, according to the director, Adam mckay, on his Twitter account, this was on purpose.

Undoubtedly, this film was one of the most anticipated after Netflix announced the cast, because in addition to directing Adam McKay, it starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman and many more.



Read Also> They reveal the identity of the police officer who killed a Chilean girl in the US in an operation

It turns out that through a video, TikTok user Ben Köhler showed the huge discovery he found on the tape.

According to what this subject comments, when pausing the tape at 1:28:10, several members of the film crew are observed on one side of the shot, all wearing masks.

@sightpicture #dontlookup #oops #moviemistakes ♬ original sound – Ben Köhler DP

What happened?

On his Twitter account, director Adam McKay confirmed that this scene was not a mistake on the part of the team, but that they decided to include it briefly in the film for a peculiar reason.

“We purposely left that team mark to commemorate the strange filming experience”Wrote the director in reference to the fact that the film was made during the pandemic, also congratulating those who noticed this” error “