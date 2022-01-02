They filter the design and possible characteristics of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (PHOTO)

The most demanding users could expect a surprise: a version with up to 1 TB of internal storage.

A new image of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra published This Friday by the leaker Evan Blass suggests that the future device of the South Korean manufacturer will have certain similarities with its Note range by having a slot for an S Pen stylus.

According to reports, the cell phone will operate with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 processor from Samsung and will have up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage. However, the most demanding consumers could expect a surprise: a version with up to 1 TB of storage. Pricing and availability of the future model are still unknown, but the possibility that it will be limited to select markets and online sale is not ruled out.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would be available in four colors: green, burgundy, white and black. It would also have a 6.8-inch WQHD + curved AMOLED screen and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45 W cable charging.

On the other hand, the ‘smartphone’ would have an AMD graphics processing unit and the ability to record 8K videos with the main camera and 4K with the front one.

