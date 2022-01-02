They discover in Brazil five fossilized eggs of an “unknown” species of carnivorous dinosaur that lived more than 60 million years ago

The researchers will conduct laboratory tests to determine which species the remains belong to.

A team of researchers discovered in the Brazilian state of São Paulo a set of fossilized dinosaur eggs dating from the Upper Cretaceous, between 60 and 80 million years, said paleontologist William Roberto Nava to the Globo medium.

According to the scientist, the first appearance of fossilized egg remains in Los Girasoles park, in the municipality of Presidente Prudente, occurred in 2020, when crocodile eggs were found, so the exploration of the site continued.

During the excavations carried out in August 2001, the expert explained, the team unearthed five eggs that presented characteristics different from those previously found, mainly in terms of size and shell characteristics.

As explained by the researcher, the covering of crocodile eggs is characterized by having a porous or smooth external surface, while the recently found fossils have a rough texture in the form of “small waves”.

“While crocodile eggs are 6 centimeters long by 3.5 wide, these carnivorous dinosaur eggs are around 12 to 13 long by 6 to 7 wide. Therefore, they are much larger, which it indicates that they are not crocodile eggs, but rather some unknown species of carnivorous dinosaur, “Nava explained.

In the same way, the paleontologist pointed out that the characteristics of the fossils are very similar to those of some specimens found in Argentina and Mongolia. He also commented that it is currently not possible to determine to which species the remains belong, since no other types of traces have been found, such as teeth or parts of bones, that facilitate their identification.

“As the only record are isolated eggs, a laboratory study will have to be done to determine approximately to which species or to which group of small carnivorous dinosaurs the eggs belonged,” he said.

