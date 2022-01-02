They capture Cuauhtémoc Blanco, governor of Morelos, on vacation in Brazil

Cuauhtémoc White, governor of the state of Morelos, was captured from holidays end of the year in Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil.

In social networks, the user identified as Hiram elizondo He uploaded images to his Instagram stories where he appears posing with the president of Morelos in an exclusive place of River.

Look who I greeted here ”, reads the message published by Hiram Elizondo, where he seems to be dressed in white with the idol of America.

Another user on social networks uploaded to his account Instagram photographs of the Americanist idol and the Mexican team in the mythical Maracana Stadium, a popular site for foreigners due to the tourist tours in the property considered one of the temples of soccer worldwide.

Since the last fortnight of December, Bravo White He has been the target of criticism in the entity after he requested permission to be absent from his position.

Even the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor of Morelos asked the state government explanations of the absence of the governor, issued a summons to explain to the Public Ministry the legality of the 15-day permit requested by Bravo White.

“The Secretary of Government Pablo Ojeda Cárdenas was required to send him the original of the official letter GOG / 105/2021 dated December 14, 2021, as well as the original official letters that as of December 17, 2021 and up to this day December 28, he has signed in his capacity as Secretary of the Government and in substitution of the Governor of Morelos ”, informed the State Anticorropción Prosecutor’s Office through a press release.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital