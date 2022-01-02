The video of Chris Hemsworth’s children enjoying while they do tricks on their father

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky They are one of the hollywood dearest couples. Both actors were clear about the life they wanted to give their children (India, 8 and two twins, 7, Sasha and Tristan) and for years they have all lived in Australia, the Hemsworths’ home country.

Besides being very loved and leading a life full of adventure, sports and surrounded by nature. They are also very media and are always sharing thousands of anecdotes on social networks fun things that happen to them in their daily routine.

In the latest video posted on his Instagram by the acclaimed Thor it seems that her young children, Shasha and Tristan, they can with him, and exceed the patience of the superhero. Finally, they all end up laughing out loud on the floor, because of the grip of a surfboard. If you want to see the publication, click on the video above.

The actors are full of projects

Nowadays, Chris Hemsworth is full of work with the trainings and the filming of the new movie of ‘Thor: Love And Thunder‘, while Elsa works on the film that he produces himself:’Interceptor‘. But it seems that despite their busy schedules, they both manage to take time to share with the family and with their followers to those who appreciate so much.

