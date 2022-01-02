The surprising anecdotes behind movie hits

During the making of a movie anything can happen, from a small accident to a brilliant improvisation of an actor. Those little anecdotes often go unnoticed by the viewer and, for that reason, we wanted to collect some examples.

The Godfather

Continuing with Coppola’s filmography, ‘The Godfather’ also has good anecdotes, especially the death of Sonny Corleone. The sequence was shot with four cameras and to simulate the shooting, the actor wore a suit with more than 100 detonators. His face of agony is real, as the small explosions were painful. In total, the scene cost $ 100,000 and became the most expensive in the movie.

Rocky iv

Sylvester Stallone wanted truth in the movie and asked Dolph Lundgren to punch him like real boxers. The act ignored him and hit him hard in the chest, injuring his heart.

In an interview with ‘Ain’t it cool’, the actor revealed that he had to be taken to the ER after feeling burning in his chest: “It hit me so hard that my heart hit my sternum and started to swell. Many people who have traffic accidents die like this when they hit the wheel in the chest, so in a certain sense I was hit by a streetcar called Drago. “

A clockwork orange

Stanley Kubrick’s film has many iconic scenes, but perhaps the most famous is the torture Alex is subjected to in order to make him feel repulsed by violence. According to Whatculture reports, the first time Malcom McDowell was fitted with the devices to keep his eyes open, he suffered a corneal injury. The doctor who appears next to him is a true doctor, since if the actor’s eyes were taken out at some point during the shoot, he could suffer permanent blindness.

The fight Club

In the first fight that happens outside the bar, David Fincher asked Edward Norton (The Narrator) to actually hit Brad Pitt (Tyler Durden). The reaction we see from Pitt is completely real, even, it seems that Norton begins to laugh.

Flashdance

That final dance of Alex to the rhythm of ‘What a feeling’ was not only the character’s vindication, but also that of a film that, before and after, fought through thick and thin to stay afloat. Only Adrian Lyne agreed to film it. In the final stretch of the lead there were three candidates: Demi Morre, Leslie Wing and Jennifer Beals; Beal finally won, despite being 18 years old and having no film experience.

The public loved her, but the criticism was ruthless. And even there the problems for Flashdance did not end because, although the story was said to be based on the lives of the dancers Mauren Marder and Gina Healey, when they saw the film, they discovered that it was a faithful copy. The expected lawsuit was settled in court. Worse was Marine Jahan, an actress who voiced Beals in the iconic dance scenes, she didn’t even appear in the credits.

