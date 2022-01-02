The start of 2022 will be with the arrival of Comet Leonard and the Quadrantid meteor shower

(Photo: Twitter @ Robert_Fedez / via @webcamsdemexico)

Start of the new year with news in the world of astronomy and science. It happens that from January 3 our sky will be the scene of beautiful astronomical shows. This 2022 will start with the presence of Comet Leonard. This is will locate at the point of its orbit closest to the Sun, 0.62 AU (92 million km), according to the astronomical calendar of the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP), a body attached to the Ministry of the Environment (MINAM).

In addition, the event will occur at 00:30 am when the comet’s brightness will have diminished making it difficult to observe with the naked eye. However, during the evening of the same day – at approximately 7:30 p.m. -, the comet will be present in the Peruvian sky where the coastal region will have a greater probability of observation for citizens.

THE RAIN OF QUADRANTIDAS

Also, from December 26 to January 16 the the Quadrantids meteor shower, whose parent is the asteroid 2003 EH. considered one of the most intense of the year, with its luminous traces in the sky that seem to come from the constellation of Boyero.

It should be noted that previously the constellation Qudrans Muralis was recognized very closely. Along these lines, this phenomenon will enter its maximum intensity level on the night of January 2-3.

The event may be visible from our country with the naked eye. However, we must bear in mind that the low height above the horizon of the radiant will cause that we may not have a great show. Therefore, it is recommended to observe from places with clear skies and away from the lights of large cities.

To end the month of January, the Earth will be at the point of its orbit closest to the Sun. This event will occur on January 4th at 1:55 am and the distance will be 147 105 064 km. It is important to mention that the perihelion date is not exactly the same for all years.

Remember that the meteor shower will reach its maximum splendor in January, with an average of over 90 meteors per hour, where this event is recommended for sky watchers. On the other hand, as the Moon will remain in a crescent phase, it will only reach 1% illumination, so the darkness in the sky will be essential.

(With information from Agencia Andina)

