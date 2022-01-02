“The Rock” attacks Vin Diesel, rejects film
It seems that one of the fights that has caused the most stir in the world of cinema is the Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel
Which seems to be far from over, since recently the actor, better known as “The Rock”, rejected an offer to reappear in the saga, in addition to exploding against Diesel for “manipulator”.
In an interview for CNN, the also fighter, Dwayne Johnson rejected the invitation that Vin Diesel sent him a few days ago to rejoin the Fast and Furious saga which is already preparing a tenth installment.
Within the interview, “La Roca” made very strong criticism of the actor who plays Dominic Toretto in the film.
“I told him directly that I would not return to the franchise. I was firm but cordial with my words and said that I would always support the cast and that I would always encourage the success of the franchise, but that there is no chance that I will return. ”
In addition, the WWE star attacked the actor whom he called “manipulative” because the fact that he made mention of his children and the unfortunate death of Paul Walker was like blackmail in the invitation
“I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out of this. ”
The lawsuit between the two celebrities began in 2016, where it was speculated that the actors had a bad relationship and even on the recording set there was a certain tension between them.
In addition to the fact that a confrontation was revealed during the recording of the eighth installment of the saga, however, they publicly reconciled on that occasion.
