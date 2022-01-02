“The Rock” attacks Vin Diesel, rejects film

It seems that one of the fights that has caused the most stir in the world of cinema is the Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel

Which seems to be far from over, since recently the actor, better known as “The Rock”, rejected an offer to reappear in the saga, in addition to exploding against Diesel for “manipulator”.

In an interview for CNN, the also fighter, Dwayne Johnson rejected the invitation that Vin Diesel sent him a few days ago to rejoin the Fast and Furious saga which is already preparing a tenth installment.

Within the interview, “La Roca” made very strong criticism of the actor who plays Dominic Toretto in the film.

