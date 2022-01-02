The reason Jennifer Aniston has lost friends since the start of the pandemic

The last few months have left us great moments on television such as the reunion of the protagonists of ‘Friends‘, in which of course he participated and in a very prominent way American actress Jennifer Aniston. The relationship of affection will unite them for life -as they have recognized on numerous occasions-, but for the American actress there are relationships that do not last a lifetime, which have been affected by the pandemic and that is something that has been recognized during his last interview with ‘InStyle‘.

The actress has lost friends because of vaccines

The American has been very committed to social awareness since the pandemic began, calling on her followers to be responsible in the most critical situation and encouraging vaccination for a few months. Jennifer Aniston is one of the Hollywood personalities who has shown the most her support for toilets and vaccines to try to overcome this situation, knowing in addition to her media pull, and that is something that has cost her more than a friendship.

“There is still a large group of people who are against vaccines or who just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame. Lately I have lost some people in life who refused or who have not disclosed whether they have been vaccinated or not, and it is unfortunate“admits Jennifer Aniston about having cut friends with people she had in her daily routine and who have opposed vaccination against COVID-19.

The actress added that “it is complicated because everyone has the right to have their opinion, but many opinions are based on fear and propaganda“In one of her latest posts, Jennifer Aniston was also satisfied with having the complete vaccination schedule:”We are extremely fortunate and privileged to have access to COVID-19 vaccines in the United States.“, in addition to regretting that” one’s health affects us all “and that” I am thinking of those family members who do not have and will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and hug their friends and family. “