The premieres on streaming platforms to start the year 2022

With the arrival of the year 2022, a world of possibilities opens up for the entertainment industry. The different platforms of streaming They are already preparing the entire catalog of series, films and documentaries that will be released in January, opening this first cycle of productions.

The year began with two series highly anticipated by its fans, both coming from the last days of 2021. Before the sound of the fireworks, on December 31, Netflix launched the fourth season of Cobra Kai, which already has its fifth part confirmed and in the post-production process. For its part, Disney + caught fans of Star wars with the premiere on December 27 of the first chapter of Bobba Fett’s book, which will air weekly this year.

In The newspaper We bring the premieres scheduled for January on the four main streaming platforms on the market: Netflix, Disney +, HBO Max and Prime Video.

Netflix

The first bet of this year on the platform is the remake from the popular Mexican youth drama Rebel, which opens on January 5. A day later, on January 6, the second part of Club Istanbul will be released. Among the outstanding novelties is the premiere on January 14, Stock 81, horror series produced by director James Wan (The spell) and Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys). Along the same lines, on January 28, We are dead, a South Korean production set in a zombie-infested school.

Other new series to be published will be Hype House (January 7th), The chosen one (January 13th), Home (January 14), Playing with fire (January 19), Juanpis González: The series (January 19) and The woman in the house across the street from the girl at the window (January 28). Likewise, the first of the final season of the renowned series is expected. Ozark, for January 21. The third season of After Life: Beyond my wife (January 14), the fifth season of Riverdale (January 20) and the third of Snowpiercer (January 25), as well as the final season of The Sinner (January 29). The zombie series The Walking Dead continues into its 10th season on January 30.

In terms of films, from this January 1, the horror film will be available on the platform A place in silence, as well as the Colombian The moor, January 6th. Will also be Mother / Android, starring Chloë Grace Moretz, on January 7 and Impudent, with Alyssa Milano (January 13). Among the new releases are the Japanese film The journalist (January 13th), Comedian (January 14) and Munich on the eve of a war (January 21st).

Disney +

The platform, which brings together content from Disney, Pixar and National Geographic (Natgeo), among many others, will continue to broadcast new episodes of Bobba Fett’s book. Also within the same universe, the children’s series will be uploaded Ewoks, originally aired between 1985 and 1986 and is part of their line Star Wars Vintage.

With a more educational approach, Natgeo will premiere series such as Volunteers: all for science, presented by Argentine Alejandro “Marley” Wiebe, the second part of The world according to Jeff Goldblum, or Secrets of polar bears. Also on January 14 the documentaries Lost secrets of Chichen Itzá Y Tutankhamun in color.

After its passage through theaters, the Marvel Studios film Eternals will be available from January 12. Likewise, after the acquisition of Dreamworks by Disney, it will be released Ice Age: Buck’s Adventures January 28.

HBO Max

The new service of streaming started the year full of magic with the special Return to hogwarts, which brings together the cast of the Harry Potter saga for the 20th anniversary of the movie The Philosopher’s Stone. Issued this January 1, it became the perfect plan for many after the party.

An expected premiere is also the second season of Euphoria, series starring Zendaya that will be released on January 10. For fans of DC Comics superheroes, the series of Peacemaker, derived from the tape of Suicide squad and directed by James Gunn himself. In addition, there will be the second season of Superman and Lois (January 17) and Naomi (12th of January).

Other series that will see the light in January are the second seasons of The Gemstones (January 9th), Legendary (January 31) and Call me Kat (January 11). Likewise, productions such as Fringe, Mom Y Shameless, as well as new series like The cleaning girl (January 5) or The golden age (January 25).

Prime Video

Amazon’s bet starts the year with the third installment of the saga Despues de. Lost souls, which opens on January 3. They also appear on its premiere billboard Garcia and Garcia (January 5), The Tender Bar (January 7) and The last big scam (January 14).

One of the most anticipated movies is the new sequel Hotel Transylvania: Transformanía, January 14. Unlike the previous ones, this fourth and last installment did not have the direction of Genndy Tartakovsky or the participation of Adam Sandler as Dracula. January will close with the premieres of Ice road (January 21) and The english spy (January 27th).

Despite the threat of the omicron variant of covid-19, the film industry seems to be slowly recovering from the onslaught of quarantine in the world. Little by little the great productions return to the big screen, although the impact of the streaming it is irreversible. For this reason, Disney + is committed to uploading its premieres on the platform at an extra cost, while HBO Max experiments with simultaneous premieres in theaters and video. The world of streaming is here to stay.

