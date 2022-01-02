The planet is going to fuck up and nobody wants to know

That Adam McKay of the vineyard of Saturday night Live and exponent in his day of the so-called New American Comedy, he is also one of the driving minds behind the HBO series Succession and the director of ViceAmong other awards, he speaks well of the spirit of this man for vitriol, acid comedy and social commentary.

From his Vice (2018) I wrote: “(…) we access an ironic film where intentionally absurd humor and the playful component irrigate at will, in the sense of generating the viewer’s rejection of explicit sleaze, from the territory of the sly smile and the sarcasm; However, nothing laughable are the terrible events narrated that, in addition to the carnage in Asia, point to the exponential development of a propaganda model that legitimizes all imperial excesses (Fox News) or to the sanctification of torture as a common practice of the Army and the other bodies and agencies of the White House. But Vice is not limited to the mere presentation of facts and to reflect on the ability of power to transform scenarios. It is the rich approach to a sinister human being, a visionary of evil but with his logical side of value (the importance he gives to the family and especially to his wife, perhaps the only person in the world whom he respects). And it is a film that plays with the metafiction, makes a plausible approach to the alternation of narrative times and carries anthology sequences such as the recitation of Macbeth in the Cheney bed or the breaking of the fourth wall by the vice president to the epilogue ”.

Napoleon said that dirty clothes should be washed at home and many Americans, faithful to the Corsican in such an idea or other affinities, are not too prone to vent their shortcomings to the outside world, although internally they are destroyed daily on their television programs. So that the fact that an audiovisual emporium like Netflix has circulated globally, and with the bombast due given the cast of the film, to a cinematographic piece of the cut of Don’t look up (Don’t look up, 2021) is not something that has pleased the most nationalist sector of the country. A reflection of such a vision in the local conservative press has been the tone of much of the critical reviews of large American media, which unfairly charged against the feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett, among other leading figures of Anglo-Saxon stardom.

Don’t look upFirst of all, it is a satire, and this genre tends to highlight features of characters or situations, and even to the deformation of prisms that, while accounting for the sarcastic joke brought into their hands by their makers, accentuate the evils exposed. Neither Meryl Streep in the role of the president of the United States nor Cate Blanchett in the role of the showcase journalist of one of those gringo news networks are overactive, nor are the scenes with the scientists warning about the end of the world are puerile , as has been written. Solomonic truth, two giants of acting in the manner of the American and the Australian (delicious in the film, as is Jonah Hill in his chief of staff for the president) are not going to allow themselves to do so. And what the doctor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and the doctoral candidate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) alert, in the face of the ignorance of the decision-makers and recipients, happened prior to the arrival of the new coronavirus to the nation; but it has also been happening for more than a quarter of a century in relation to climate change, actually the great subtext of Don’t look up. The experts reach a certain journalistic platform, they manage to “release” a scientifically unquestionable truth, but nevertheless nobody pays any attention to them: not the most powerful government on Earth, not its media at the service of that power, not a public clouded by an immeasurable burden of cosmic informative garbage that annuls the critical receptivity to what is really pressing.

As this is not Armageddon (Michael Bay, 1998), here the comet directed without deviations against the blue planet, of which the aforementioned astronomers who discover it warn almost in vain, operates more as a metaphor and image of all those calamities predicted by intelligence, scientists or North American virologists and ignored by the White House.

McKay has composed a delusional satire, in much of his fruitful footage, on something as serious as the above, within a great filmic pot where he puts, yes, too many narrative noodles -social division in the United States, anti-science stance on the part of the nation, the trumpism underlying there in too many orders, the intentional idiocy of the media, the inalienable imbecility of social networks, denialism, the prevalence of fake news, the excessive attention to the empty routine of celebrities, the commodification of everything, the mega power of large technology corporations … – and this is where the film accuses thematic overload, without anything that it expresses is of little relevance. The problem has nothing to do with the issues, all relevant and not addressed with the necessary frequency / seriousness by North American commercial cinema; but with its dramaturgical treatment and integration in the script, also signed by the director.

On the other hand, work has about fifty minutes to spare (it lasts, unnecessarily, almost two and a half hours) and, at least for me, I lose the permanent smile on my face and the rejoicing of being in the middle of a joke that a lot It goes, from the moment when Lawrence goes out on the town with a Timothée Chalamet who doesn’t paint anything here, and all those combed epilogue gloats