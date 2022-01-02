The most followed this January 1, 2022 on social networks

Singers, politicians and sports figures are some of the most followed on social networks this January 1. | Photo: Instagram.

Start the New Year and social networks do not rest, and it is that according to the Social site Blade, to this January 1, 2022 Barack Obama, Justin Bieber and Will Smith are some of the most followed on different social networks What Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Tik Tok. See who’s on the list.

Most followed on Twitter

Among the most followed on Twitter this January 1 in first place is the former president of the United States, Barack Obama with 130 million 495 thousand 176 followers.

This is followed by:

Justin Bieber with 114 million 275 thousand 91 followers.

Katy Perry with 108 million 781 thousand 709 followers.

Rihanna with 103 million 931 thousand 133 followers.

Cristiano Ronaldo with 96 million 449 thousand 104 followers.

Taylor Swift with 89 million 820 thousand 715 followers.

Ariana Grande with 85 million 268 thousand 269 followers.

Lady Gaga with 84 million 71 thousand 796 followers.

Ellen Degeneres with 77 million 693 thousand 964 followers.

In accordance with Blade, the account of former US President Donald Trump It is still considered one of the most followed despite not being available on Twitter, as it maintains

88 million 783 thousand 411 followers.

The most followed on Instagram

The most followed personality on Instagram until today he is the soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo with 384 million 521 thousand 481 followers, however, the official account of Meta’s affiliate social network is the one that has the first place with 456 million 19 thousand 847 followers.

These two accounts are followed by:

Lionel messi with 295 million 923 thousand 836 followers.

Kylie jenner with 295 million 664 thousand 139 followers.

Ariana Grande with 286, 567 thousand 737 million followers.

Dwayne Douglas Johnson "The Rock" with 285 million 945 thousand 302 followers.

Selena Gomez with 285 million 035 thousand 365 followers.

Kim kardashian with 275,001,456 followers.

Beyoncé with 228 million 599 thousand 520 followers.

Justin Bieber with 212 million 699 thousand 625 followers.

Most followed on Tik Tok

Between the most followed content creators on the social network of short videos of Chinese origin, Tik Tok, they find each other:

Charly D´amelio with 132 million 600 thousand followers.

Khabane lame with 124 million 800 thousand followers.

Bella poarch with 87 million followers.

Addison rae with 85 million 300 thousand followers.

Zach King with 66 million 600 thousand followers.

Will Smith with 64 million 200 thousand followers.

Tik Tok with 59 million 400 thousand followers.

Kimberly loaiza with 57 million 600 thousand followers.

Dixie Damelio with 56 million 500 thousand followers.

Spencer X with 55 million followers.

Most followed on Facebook

According to the statistics, the most followed Facebook pages, according to the number of “likes”, they are: