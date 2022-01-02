The Most Anticipated Music Releases of 2022

The year 2021 has left us great records, both by international stars and Adele, with his long-awaited return to music with 30, or Billie eilish, who presented his second work Happier than ever; like Spanish artists, like C. Tangana, with his successful album The Madrileño.

But in 2022, great musical releases are also waiting for us that are sure to give a lot to talk about next year. We review the most relevant!

Rosalía – Motomami

It was already one of the most anticipated albums in 2021 but it is being begged for. Fortunately, the own Rosalia has confirmed that next year we will be able to enjoy Motomami, his third album in which there are high expectations after the bombshell that was The Bad Will.

Fame, his second collaboration with The Weeknd after the remix of Blinding Lights, is the first preview of this new work. A theme inspired by bachata, a genre in which the artist is entering as we saw recently seeing her perform with Aventura.

Sebastián Yatra – Dharma

The next album of Sebastian Yatra it will be one of the first releases of the year. Specifically, it will be released on January 28 and will include two of his latest hits: Couple of the year, beside Myke Towers; Y Red high heels. There will also be other hits by the artist such as Ideal girl, Evening and Goodbye.

And this album does not come alone. The artist has presented it alongside a world tour.

Christina Aguilera – The Force

One of the most anticipated albums of 2022 is undoubtedly The force, from Christina Aguilera. And not just because the diva hasn’t released an album for three years – the last one was Liberation (2018) -, but because The force marks Xtina’s return to music in Spanish.

The artist published in September 2020 My reflection, his first work in Spanish and since then he had not used this language for his songs. For my girls is the explosive first advance of the new album in which it has the collaboration of Nathy Peluso, Becky G Y Nicki Nicole.

Camilo – TBA

Another of the artists who plan to release an album in 2022 is Camilo. Still untitled, the Colombian artist has revealed that next year he will publish his third album, which will follow in the wake of For the first time (2020) and My hands (2021).

For the moment, Camilo He has already presented two previews of his next work: Indigo, the song that he sings with his wife Eva Luna and with which they revealed the name of their future son, and Nightmare, her new single about a lost love that only happened in a bad dream.

Camila Cabello – Family

Camila Cabello continues to work on his Latino heritage to finish the details of Family, his third studio album that already advanced with his success Don’t go yet.

An album that, as he has revealed in more than one interview, has given him more than a headache because he found himself in moments of low creative productivity. However, after stopping and reformulating it – its release was scheduled for 2021 – Camila has assured that it is an album of which she is “deeply proud”.

Miss Caffeina – The Year of the Tiger

Within the Spanish music scene, one of the most anticipated albums of 2022 is The Year of the Tiger, the fifth album of Miss caffeina The launch of which coincides with the beginning of the Year of the Tiger for the Chinese community: February 2022.

Although this stage in the Chinese horoscope begins on February 1, the Madrid band will wait to launch the new work on Friday, February 4, the traditional day of releases. If Y Self help are the first two advances of this work preceded by the successful Oh long johnson.

What’s more, Miss caffeina will present live the songs of this new work on March 12 at the Razzmatazz room in Barcelona and on April 23 at the WiZink Center in Madrid. A tour of which Europa FM is the official broadcaster and the one that gives you the opportunity to get a meet & greet to get to know the group.

Aitana – TBA

Aitana is another of the Spanish artists who will release an album in 2022. After the success of P11 reasons (2020), inspired by the punk pop music of the 2000s, Aitana has been experimenting with other musical genres and moving towards a more adult audience.

One example of this was joining Zzoilo in Mon Amour Remix, a collaboration that became one of the hits of the summer of 2021. Afterwards, the artist opted for a solo song to present the first preview of what will be her third album, Berlin, a song inspired by a fictional breakup with Miguel Bernardeu.

After this theme, the artist has surprised with a new collaboration. This time he has had Argentina Nicki nicole To present Formentera, the second preview of their third album that has already become a success.

Belén Aguilera – Superpop

Bethlehem Aguilera is another of the first artists that we will be able to enjoy on her new album: Superpop. As its name suggests, it is a tribute to those of us who lived our childhood or adolescence in the late 90s and early 2000s.