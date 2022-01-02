The most anticipated movies on Netflix for 2022

A new year and a new challenge for one of the most popular platforms. The year that has just ended meant the challenge of Netflix to compete globally with plenty of options who bet with everything to dethrone the platform. HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Star Plus, among others, established various strategies and with greater or lesser success they demonstrated that trends can change from week to week.

Therefore, for this new year, Netflix has a large number of premieres prepared and other surprises that it will reveal as the months go by. Here are the best releases of the platform for 2022, options that will surely be news when they are available.

The gray man

This movie is a huge gamble. Its budget is no less than 250 million dollars, making it the most expensive in the platform’s history. It will be directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo (Arrested Development, Captain America and Avengers Endgame), based on a novel of the same name from 2009 and starring Ryan gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy bob thornton, among others, make up a luxury cast.

There is not much detail about The gray manIt will only be about a former CIA agent and hitman, Gentry, who escapes from prison while being pursued by Lloyd Hansen.

Similar profiles of the protagonists

Pinocchio

The stop motion of the Oscar winner in 2017, Guillermo del Toro, it was one of the films that were expected for 2021, but its premiere was postponed. A project that the Mexican has declared more than once that it is extremely personal and in which he has been working for about 5 years. Undoubtedly, the director giving his look to this children’s classic would be enough to give it a try, but Netflix has not settled for that. It brought together actors of the stature of Ewan McGregor, Tilda swinton, Cate blanchett, Christoph Waltz Y John turturro, among others.

A new version of this classic

Enola Holmes 2

The second installment of one of the most watched movies in the platform’s history it is scheduled to be published this year. Those who participated in the first one remain in the cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry cavill, Y Helena bonham Sump, among others. There was also not much detail about what the enigma to be solved by Sherlock Holmes’s sister will be, although she will surely keep her feminist look and full entertainment.

The young heroine is back

Knives Out 2

Another sequel to a successful first installment. In 2019 and with a relatively low profile (and a low budget too), this film in which Daniel Craig plays Benoit Blanc like a super private detective, this kind of modern Sherlock Holmes. In this case, Blanc will solve another situation that will take place in another setting and with characters different from those of the first installment.

Daniel Craig in the first installment

Rustin

A long-awaited movie about the man who organized the 1963 Martin Luther King march, with the addition that it is produced by the Obama family through their production company, Higher Ground. This biopic of Bayard Rustin, a gay civil rights activist who among other things organized this march where Luther King gave his famous speech “I have a dream”. It will be directed by George C. Wolfe and starring Colman Domingo as Rustin and Aml Ameen as King

The men behind the fiction

Blonde

Anna de Armas takes on the shoes of Marilyn Monroe, in this film based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates. In the cast we also find Adrien brody, Bobby cannavale Y Julianne Nicholson. Netflix delayed the release of the Andrew Domonik-directed film because it contained too strong scenes, which the director refused to change, so a super raw version of the iconic star’s life is expected.