the most anticipated movie premieres of 2022

This year that we just released, it hopes to become that of cinematographic normality. Many of the premieres scheduled for 2021 have jumped directly to 2022, waiting for the pandemic situation to come to an end. Throughout this year we will be able to see luxury cinema with Joel Coen directing his black and white version of Macbeth starring Denzel Washington. It will also be the return in style of Paul Thomas Anderson, Scorsese, Guillermo del Toro, Kenneth Branagh, Spielberg, James Cameron with the sequel to Avatar or Tom Cruise with the seventh of Mission Impossible Y Top Gun: Maverick. The terror of iconic sagas will return like scream or the new Halloween and superheroes, both from Marvel and DC, will once again cross the screens to entertain an audience that is expected to fill the rooms with enthusiasm again.

scream

A new installment of the horror franchise created by Wes Craven and again with Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Neve Campbell in action, follows a woman who returns to her hometown to try to find out who has been committing a series of vicious crimes .

Belfast

Actor and director Kenneth Branagh delves into his own memories through this black and white ‘coming-of-age’ that looks back at the time when he fell in love with cinema and the tumultuous 1960s in the Northern Irish capital.

The batman

Robert Pattinson dons the Gotham hero cape in this long-awaited film directed by Matt Reeves and starring Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.

The alley of lost souls

Guillermo del Toro makes this remake of Edmund Goulding’s 1947 film that tells how a hustler with a knack for manipulating people (Bradley Cooper) runs into a fortune teller (Cate Blanchett) with whom he will establish common interests.

Licorice Pizza

Five years after The invisible thread, Paul Thomas Anderson aims to delight us with a delightful story about two young men who grew up together and fell in love in the San Fernando Valley in 1973. A vibrant ode to youth that has won the National Board of Review for best picture.

Macbeth

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand command Joel Coen in this remake of Shakespeare’s famous play shot in powerful, violent black and white that takes aim at the Oscars. Attention to the impressive work of actress Kathryn Hunter.

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise takes on the role of one of the key characters of his career, the legendary pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who now serves as a flight instructor and is involved in a struggle with his deepest fears.

Mission Impossible 7

After Secret nation Y Fallout, Christopher McQuarrie returns to direct this new installment of the adventures of the tireless agent Ethan Hunt, or what is the same, Tom Cruise risking his life for the umpteenth time in various stunts to show that he is still in shape at 59 years old.

Tom Cruise in a frame from the film

Venicephrenia

Postponed by the pandemic, Álex de la Iglesia’s new thing went through the Sitges festival and is a teenage slasher who denounces the uncontrolled explosion of tourism in a city as crowded as Venice.

Avatar 2

James Cameron returns to the Pandora universe thirteen years later with this sequel that follows the adventures of Jake and Ney’tiri, who have started a family, and must leave their home when an ancient threat reappears. Kate Winslet joins a cast led by Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Zoe Saldana.

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness

Benedict Cumberbatch once again dons Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme costume and under the direction of Sam Raimi he stars in a film with an “atmosphere of terror” that will connect with Scarlet Witch and Vision.

Killers of the Flowermoon

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio collaborate again together in this story of an FBI investigation into a wave of murders in mysterious circumstances of natives of the Osage tribe. Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemmons join the cast.

Leonardo DiCaprio stars in the new Scorsese

Being the Ricardos

Aaron Sorkin directs this Lucille Ball story with Nicole Kidman as the celebrated television pioneer. Javier Bardem is her husband her husband, Desi Arnaz, they face a crisis that could end their careers and also their marriage

Belle

Mamoru Hosoda surprised everyone at the last Cannes festival and also in Sitges with this beautiful animated version of Beauty and the Beast set in a virtual world

Uncharted

Spider-Man Tom Holland leads this long-awaited adaptation of the popular video game franchise Uncharted accompanied by Antonio Banderas and Mark Wahlberg.

Morbius

After appearing unrecognizable in The Gucci house, we will now see Jared Leto as the vampire and one of the most iconic villains in the Spider-Man universe

Death on the Nile

Branagh is also present this year with a remake of another Agatha Christie classic in which he reverts to becoming detective Hercule Poirot to discover the murderer of an American aristocrat. Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer accompany him on the trip.

The Fabelmans

After his acclaimed West side story, Spielberg returns to his origins to talk about his childhood in this semi-autobiographical film in which Michelle Williams acts as her mother and Paul Dano as her father.

Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen on the set of the film CLTN

Elvis

Austin Butler takes on the challenge of being Elvis Presley in this biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. Tom Hanks appears as the manager of the King of Rock.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

Third installment in the ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ series that follows the adventures of Newt Scamander. Mads Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp as Grindelwald.

The Northman

After dazzling with The witch Y The lighthouse, Robert Eggers enlists a cast of Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, and Ethan Hawke to tell a story about a Norse prince who seeks revenge for the death of his father in the 10th century.

Thor: Love and Thunder

This fourth installment of Thor is scheduled for the summer with Taika Waititi captaining the story. The God of Thunder is accompanied by Lady Thor, a character played by Natalie Portman.

The grandmother

Still without a fixed premiere date and after two delays, Paco Plaza will put fear in our bodies with a rather sinister grandmother who will not leave her granddaughter alone, a model played by Almudena Amor.

Camera Café, the movie

Ernesto Sevilla makes his directorial debut with this comedy based on the popular television series starring Arturo Valls

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Letitia Wright takes command in this sequel to Black panther where Chadwick Boseman will be missed.