The most anticipated films this year

From animated films to action films, the year 2022 begins and promises to surprise viewers with the premiere of long-awaited films such as “The batman”, “Sonic 2” and “Morbius”, among others.

This year we will also be able to enjoy other films such as “Scream 5” and “Uncharted: Off the Map”. Find out in this list all the films that will be in theaters in 2022.

January

“Scream 5”

Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) returns to the town of Woodsboro, where a new Ghostface begins his attack on the teenagers in order to resurrect secrets from the city’s deadly past.

The American film directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and brings its original cast consisting of Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Roger L. Jackson, as well as Marley Shelton.

This fifth installment is joined by new actors such as Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison, Sonia Ammar and Kyle Gallner.

“Agents 355”

The new American spy movie directed by Simon Kinberg tells the story of three international secret agents: Mace Brown, Marie and Khadijah, who must recover a top secret weapon that has fallen into the hands of mercenaries. Together they must overcome their differences and use their experience to solve the problem.

Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o and Diane Kruger are the protagonists of “Agents 355”, the name they adopt for the first female spy of the American Revolution.

The cast also includes the actors Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Sebastian Stan and Édgar Ramírez.

“Morbius”

The upcoming Marvel movie, starring Jared Leto, is based on the MCU comics “Morbius.” The protagonist becomes a vampire after curing himself from a rare blood disease; although the cure could be worse than the disease.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, “Morbius” stars Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson.

It should be remembered that this new shared universe is inspired by the characters of Spider-Man, which begins with “Venom” (2018). The premiere has been delayed up to three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

February

“Death on the Nile”

The film directed by the British Kenneth Branag is based on the homonymous classic of Agatha Christie from 1937, after “Murder on the Orient Express” (2017).

The film tells the story of detective Hercule Poirot, played by Branagh himself, who is back to solve a murder resulting from a love triangle, while on vacation in Egypt.

Also featured in “Death on the Nile” are Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders and Russell Brand.

“Uncharted: Off the Map”

The new film based on one of the best-selling video game series and starring Tom Holland tells the story of the young and cunning Nathan Drake, who goes on a treasure hunt with his partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg).

The action film directed by Ruben Fleischer tells of the adventure of both, which will also serve to follow the clues to find Nathan’s lost brother.

“Uncharted: Off the Map” serves as a prequel to the video games. Within the film, the renowned actor Antonio Banderas also participates.

March

“The Batman”

One of the most anticipated releases of 2022 is “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson, who will play the iconic bat man who protects Gotham City. This character was created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger for DC Comics.

The American film is directed by Matt Reeves and narrates the events of Batman during his second year fighting crime and corruption; as well as his confrontation with the serial killer Riddler.

The cast of “The Batman” is made up of Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.

April

“Sonic 2”

The sequel to this action-comedy film features Sonic the Blue Hedgehog, who – after settling in Green Hills – is eager to prove what it takes to be a true superhero.

Sonic will see his opportunity by joining his partner Tails to confront Dr. Robotnik, who plans to destroy civilizations alongside his new partner Knuckles. The hedgehog will be on a mission to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

The film features the English voices of Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally and Jim Carrey, Shemar Moore, Elba and Colleen O’Shaughnessey. The voice in Spanish of Sonic will be in charge of youtuber Luisito Comunica.

“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”

The third installment in the Harry Potter prequel series takes place in the years leading up to World War II and follows the adventures of Newt Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne, who along with his magical friends discover how to take down Adolf Hitler and Gellert Grindelwald. .

Directed by David Yates, “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, William Nadylam, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Jessica Williams, Jude Law and Mads. Mikkelsen.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, filming was delayed and filming did not begin until September 2020. Its premiere is scheduled for the fortnight of April.

May

“Top Gun: Maverick”

After 30 years, actor Tom Cruise returns to play Pete “Maverick” Mitchell for the new installment “Top Gun: Maverick.” The artist will play one of the best aviators in the Navy and will be in charge of training the next generation of pilots, among whom is Lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw, son of Goose, his former partner who died in a flight accident.

This film directed by Joseph Kosinski takes place 35 years after the events of the original film. Among the cast are Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Thomasin McKenzie, and Ed Harris.

July

“Thor: Love and Thunder”

Marvel will present the sequel to “Thor: Ragnarok” and the fourth saga of the superhero Thor. In this new film, the MCU character will have Lady Thor as a companion, a character that Natalie Portman will play.

Directed by Taika Waititi, the new Marvel film will star Chris Hemsworth alongside Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel. .

Date to be confirmed

“Mission impossible 7”

The new installment of the spy saga, starring Tom Cruise and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, will hit theaters in 2022; but there is no confirmed date yet.

Cruise will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt and will be joined by Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett and Frederick Schmidt, who reprise their roles from the previous films. Additionally, there are new entrants such as Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes.