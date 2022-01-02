The most anticipated films of 2022

The only superhero film that managed to exceed a billion dollars in 12 days worldwide and during the pandemic was Spider-man, son the way home, and it is expected that in 2022 they will continue to set the trend.

But not only superheroes will fight in theaters, the sequel to Avatar is also coming to the billboard, 13 years after the first installment. The date is still far away, it is planned to leave on December 16.

These are the premieres:

Scream: 25 years after the brutal murders in Woodsboro, a new killer dons the Ghostface mask. It opens on January 14.

The Batman: the film starring Robert Pattinson will feature several villains, including the Penguin and the Riddler. March 4 arrives.

Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: little is known about the story yet, the latest theory suggests that it will feature the participation of the Scarlet Witch, as the great villain. May 6 comes out.

Jurassic World: Dominion: lThe film starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will feature Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. The appointment is June 10.

Thor: Love and Thunder: Under the direction of Taika Waititi, the God of Thunder returns on July 8. The film will feature the participation of Natalie Portman.

Mission Impossible 7: aThe plot is still unknown, but with the death of the character of Solomon Lane in the previous installment, a new villain is expected. It hits the billboard on September 30.

The Flash: EActor Ezra Miller will have the return of Ben Affleck as Batman and Michael Keaton in a more mature version of the bat hero. The film opens in November.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Following the death of Chadwick Boseman, fans are eager to see what happens on Nov. 11.

Aquaman 2: A Darker Story will arrive under the direction of James Wan on December 13.

MAAZ