The James Webb Space Telescope successfully deploys its huge sunshade and reaches its final “diamond” shape.

The event was described by the space agency as a “critical milestone”, since the protector is one of the most crucial and complex parts of the device.

The James Webb Space Telescope successfully completed the deployment of its huge parasol on Friday and reached its final “diamond” shape, NASA said.

The event was classified by the space agency as a “critical milestone “, since the protector is one of the parts most crucial and complex Webb, who must use it to pick up faint heat signals from the early universe.

The process lasted two days, during which the 107 membrane release devices associated with the canopy deployment were successfully released, allowing the canopy to fully deploy kite-like in space.

“The set of sun visors includes 140 release mechanisms, approximately 70 sets of hinges, eight deployment motors, bearings, springs, gears, approximately 400 pulleys and 90 cables that add up to a total of 400 meters”, detailed the engineer Krystal Puga involved in its development.

Over the next several days, the team will individually tighten each of the five layers of sunscreen, stretching them into their final form. “This will create a space between the membranes to allow heat to radiate, making each successive layer of the parasol cooler than the one below,” the space agency explained.

The most powerful and expensive telescope in history

The James Webb space telescope was launched on December 25 by means of an Ariane 5 rocket. It is a project led by NASA, with the participation of the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

The device, considered the most powerful and expensive in history, will allow astronomers to see space with new ‘eyes’ and access previously inaccessible corners of the universe. That’s it a hundred times more powerful than its predecessor Hubble, which is about to turn 32 years in orbit.