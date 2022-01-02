The INER or how to get out of Never Never

On the ground the figure of Peter Pan is drawn. If I turn around there is a very small rectangular window where, sometimes, I can see the tips of two trees. Six panels of light hang from the ceiling, a small crack that seems to float, a ventilation slit, the shadows of day. I am surrounded by a sort of coat with children’s drawings: a monster, a rocket, a green-headed child. There is a small Pasteur table next to me and somewhere, separated by blue curtains, a woman sleeps who has been intubated for three months. In the same ward are the “pronados”, the places face down to expand lung capacity. Nearby survives who two days ago underwent a tracheostomy. They read his lips, moisten them with water. We are neighbors and lumps that form an orchestra. I count the noises: the oxygen that reaches my nose, the alert of the catheter that has been changed twice because of my scrawny veins, the oximeter in a finger. In addition, I listen to the steps, the conversations that I do not understand, my fish breath gasping at the shore of an island that I cannot grasp. The fear started in the ER. Now I am in Neverland with a question that snakes through the tubes, the drawings, the tops of the trees and the beam of sunlight that slightly illuminates the room at eight in the morning: will I get out of here?

Every four hours I hear the changing of the guard repeat the diagnosis. Name. Pablo Samuel Raphael of Madrid. 51 years. ISSSTE number 8936744. Covid-19 pneumonia, arterial hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, no allergies. Each time the nurse on duty writes to me, I am her story with some changes: the patient is irritable, urinated on the duck, collaborates or does not collaborate. Insomnia. Vital signs. Every morning I see a giraffe come in to get an X-ray of my rib cage. It is a decorated equipment that then goes to give way to the electrocardiogram apparatus, the blood draws, the changes of medications that hang from something they call the octopus. Corticosteroids that stop inflammation and add to the vaccine but uncontrolled blood pressure and glucose. It is a battle between the important and the dangerous. The day passes with the attention focused on my breathing. I have no sense of smell, but my memory is fixed on something that I will remember as the smell of these days summed up in the cold temperature of oxygen and the blood rushing to the nose.

The National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER) has adapted the pediatric area for patients who are carriers of the bug that changed civilization. When they say that it is the best place in the country it may sound easy, but the prestige is not made of statements but of names. Sarai, Yarely, Erick, Margarito, Michel and many other faceless, literally faceless nurses and nurses to whom I owe my life. Glasses, hats and face masks mean that even they do not know each other “more than by voice”. I think of the orderly whose hat I baptized the Iron maiden who helped me on my first trip to the repost, also on the girl with the tattoos (a verse that I could never read, a plane, the infinity symbol) who put music for me to man the night. I listen to the list of subway and minibus stations from those who travel up to three hours and six transfers every day to get to their guard on time. Winter is coming. The last morning I hear the story of someone who has his father imprisoned for a false accusation and with an enormous mental effort he forces himself to concentrate on his work, knowing that it is the only source of sustenance for the family. Protecting someone in jail is as expensive as Remdesivir, which is free here and for everyone. From my brain comes a phrase that stuck with me in my youth. Do not complain about not having shoes when there are those who do not have feet. And so, throughout the convalescence I listen to the stories of the contagions, of the dishes that will be cooked for Christmas, of the healing power of cats and their purring, of those who left and those who did not put it together. Christmas Eve is approaching and someone tells me that they have set up a nativity scene at the entrance of the pavilion. While I fly around my navel, entangled with tubes, light bulbs and cables like a Christmas tree, they talk and tell me, I receive a visit from pulmonologists, from social services, from a tough endocrinologist, who speaks without filters. Three hundred sugar, 280, 195. The secret to your recovery is patience.

They go in and out, they turn me around, they lay me face down. They raise one point to oxygen. They meet among themselves and deliberate. They share three things: a love of medicine, a passion for public service, and temporary contracts. When it occurs to me to tell Sarai that they are the silent heroines of the story, she answers bluntly that that is not the important thing. The nice thing is that now they do value our work and hopefully that counts for our future. More than recognition we would like certainty.

A year ago in this place there were more than 180 intubated patients, today we are less than ten thanks to vaccines, the dean of nurses tells me while making fun of conspiracy theories and anti-vaccines or anti-measures that in other countries believe be defending freedoms when what they defend are privileges. While in Africa there is a terrible dose deficit due to international selfishness, 40 percent of Austrians fight for the right to selfishness. We thought we had seen it all, but no. In Mexico many things can be criticized, but not us. Not us.

In this stretch of the pandemic, they have already overcome the challenge of teaching procedures and protocols that took years in just a few days. The fear has faded but not the uncertainty of other strains and other probable futures. The ropes are no longer so tight and although the fractures in the nose or the affections in the skin continue due to the prolonged use of the sanitary equipment, they are clear that the road has a long way to go. In the memory (like a scar) were the attacks on public roads, the need to be protected by the National Guard, the social stigma that many times prevented them from getting on public transport. Laughing, Yarely tells me that they miss the great menus that restaurants sent us at the beginning. Solidarity also gets tired, but here we feel very proud of the ability we had to reinvent INER. We were the little brother of the National Centers and now they look for us all the time to go to other countries, mainly to hire us in the United States. You know, no one is a prophet inside his building. The little farm, we say affectionately to INER.

The eleven days in there flowed in silence and without pyrotechnics. A whole human machine functioned consciously of its role and, many times, enduring the fear of death of us, the patients, who handcuffed, who clung to his arms, who allowed ourselves to be rinsed, sounded, cleaned, punctured, injected. And above all, we dared to imagine escapes with tied sheets and bare buttocks or to challenge them brandishing a sword in the midst of delirium. Leggings in a nightgown.

While in Never Never breathing is a matter of life and death, outside the world does not stop. Before one of the doctors tells me “don’t take it the wrong way, but I hope I never see you around here again”, Chile announces that President Piñera will pass command to a student who ten years before he denied an audience; Mexico reaches 200 million vaccines thanks to the silent work of another army and (sheltered at home) my father continues to navigate the loss of his memory. The world happens without one.

Once out of danger, the treatment is added to the detoxification of social networks, the reading of a novel about the power of memories called The memory police and two voice messages that made Renata a beacon, a “resist”. In between, on my phone the messages from Damiana and my daughter Olivia from Barcelona, ​​my sisters and brothers, friends, co-workers, the affections that in these hours close to the last night of the year fill the hours of a certainty: gratitude is the only form of truth that allows you to break spears, allow yourself to be defeated and start anew. Long live the public health of Mexico, in my heart and forever the name of INER.

