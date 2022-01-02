The healthy diet that helps you have a flatter stomach

About to celebrate the arrival of a new year, many of us will take time to write our New Year’s resolutions. Eating better and exercising more, losing weight and lowering ‘tummy’ are the most common. And, in fact, they are endeavors to be applauded by the experts. For example, we know that obesity can increase the risk of other diseases, and that abdominal fat can be dangerous to our health and a risk factor for diabetes or heart problems.

To achieve that these large determinations are fulfilled, we must design smaller strategies. That is, instead of thinking big, we can design a more affordable plan. Therefore, we propose to start with something simpler: eat well and think about how take care of the intestinal flora. And, one of the reasons for having a more swollen gut is the alteration of the microbiota. Likewise, a healthy microbiota will affect the rest of the body, fight a swollen belly and, in addition, strengthen our defenses. And it is that these bacteria that inhabit our intestines are not only responsible for helping to digest food, produce vitamins, fatty and bile acids, as well as stimulate the immune system; They also play a very important role in the aging process.

What do our bacteria need?

“The type of life we ​​lead today, stress, inadequate nutrition (both in quantity and quality), as well as environmental factors such as pollution, have negative effects on the microbiota”, says Dr. Mikele Macho, attached of the Clinical Microbiology and Infection Control service of the Basurto University Hospital and member of the Microbiology and Health Association (AMYS).

Dr. Macho recommends being alert to identify the most frequent symptoms that may appear when the microbiota is altered and that are related to the metabolism and digestion of food, such as: abdominal pain and bloating, intestinal discomfort, gas, constipation, or diarrhea.

According to the doctor, there is a correlation between the intestinal microbiota and various pathologies such as obesity, inflammatory bowel disease, allergy, asthma, Clostridium difficile diarrhea, colorectal cancer and central nervous system disorders. The expert points out that if our intestinal flora is damaged, the objective should be to recover it through diet and functional foods such as probiotics and prebiotics

The first are live microorganisms that ingested in adequate proportions are beneficial for health, and that can be found in foods such as yogurt, fermented milk and cheese, among others. For their part, prebiotics are indigestible substances, such as fiber, that stimulate the growth and activity of certain beneficial bacteria in the intestine. Fruits, vegetables, vegetables, among others, belong to this food group.

Why do we have to be cautious with antibiotics?

“Although they are essential to treat life-threatening bacterial infections, they can also cause adverse side effects such as dysbiosis of the intestinal flora, especially when used improperly,” says the microbiologist.

Many antibiotics decrease this population of bacteria, which help maintain good health, with the increase of other less healthy bacteria. As the specialist points out, “the recovery of the intestinal microbiota after finishing a treatment with antibiotics varies depending on the type of antibiotic ingested, the dose and the duration, but it also depends on the previous stability”. The intestinal bacterial diversity recovers gradually, although it warns that “in some cases some bacterial species may never recover”.

What should a diet that takes care of your intestinal flora look like?

For Dr. Elena Soria, a nutritionist at the Menorca Clinic, we should follow a varied diet and respect some hygienic dietary rules (exercise, have a correct intestinal habit …) And, for this, we must respect all the groups of nutrients necessary for our body: all kinds of vitamins and minerals, proteins, the essential essential amino acids that cannot be synthesized by our body (combination of whole grains and rice or legumes with seeds), fats (the fatty acid balance must be correct) and carbohydrates.

For her part, Dr. María José Crispín, also a Nutritionist doctor from the same center, tells us which are the essential foods and the dispensable ones.

Essential foods. Fish, meat or eggs twice a day, the proportion being 2 to 3 times a week meat (in food). It is better to fish and white meat and not red meat (maximum once a week) and blue fish twice a week. Vegetarians can use commercial preparations based on soy, tofu, seitan. 2 to 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil a day. 1.5 to 2 liters of water throughout the day (juices, teas, broths, etc. are included). Whole grains in small quantities. They provide more fiber and nutrients, contain numerous vitamins and also improve intestinal transit, but be careful because they have an important caloric value. Anti-inflammatories: chard, celery, watercress, broccoli, spinach, fennel, green pepper, cauliflower, lamb’s lettuce, lettuce, radishes, arugula, cucumber, turnip greens, endive.

Dispensable foods. Industrial pastries: they have a lot of calories, sugar and hydrogenated fats. Most of the prepared meals: due to the large amount of hydrogenated fats and preservatives. Fast food restaurants: high calories and hydrogenated fats. Sugary soft drinks: lots of refined sugar. Alcohol: either it is taken in very moderate doses or it is toxic.

