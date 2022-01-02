The fortune that Ariana Grande earned as a child actress

Ariana Grande is one of the biggest stars of the decade. It’s all due to her incredible talents in singing, acting, modeling, business, and more. Today’s youth recognize her as one of the greatest references in music, although her list of successes is not only due to that area. And it is that her beginnings as an actress led her to be at the top. Do you have any idea how much she earned when she was in her early stages as a child actress? You will not believe!

When Ariana Grande was in her childhood days, she participated in some musicals, but they did not lead her to fame. When she was only a few years old, she already knew that she wanted to dedicate herself to singing. After a few minor musicals she was in, the opportunity to be on the small screen finally presented itself. So he joined the cast of the new Nickelodeon series in 2010, ‘Victorious’. His passage through this youth comedy was remarkable, the charisma of his character, Cat, attracted millions. However, it not only brought him fame, but also a not inconsiderable sum of money.

He went on to charge up to $ 9,000 per episode. In total, he made more than $ 500,000 for his performance on the television show. Later, he starred in another series with Jennette McCurdy, called ‘Sam & Cat’. Given that she was more famous at that time, we can assume that her salary increased significantly. All in all, it got off to a really fruitful start. Will it still be this way today or is it much better?

The millionaire that Ariana Grande earns today

According to the specialized portal ‘misalario.org’, Ari has an income of several million dollars a year. Still, this is not surprising to anyone. Because every song that appears on the platforms is a guaranteed success, they get millions of visits and reproductions. Not to mention that, throughout his extensive musical career, he has made different tours. However, that is not all the activity you do frequently.

One of the main sources of income is their fragrance line. With it, he has achieved close to 150 million dollars in sales and, according to certain media, he reinvests the profits in real estate. Another of Grande’s highlights is her social networks, where she has one of the accounts with the most followers in the world. Just for Instagram publication he charges 1.5 million dollars. And among the most recent projects is the reality show ‘The Voice’.

A few months ago it was announced that the ‘Off The Table’ interpreter would be appearing in season 21 as a coach. In addition to that, it was confirmed that she is the highest paid judge in the entire history of the show, managing to be above Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, John Legend and more. Per season, it will charge between 20 and 25 million dollars.

It is an irrefutable fact, Ariana Grande managed to establish herself as one of the celebrities with the greatest impact on the globe. We will continue to hear much more from her in the near future.