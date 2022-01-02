The film with Lily-Rose Depp that was a complete failure and now triumphs on Amazon Prime Video

Lily-Rose Melody DeppBorn out of the relationship between Johnny Depp and French singer Vanessa Paradis, she grew up to become one of the most prominent young actresses and models today. This has led her to be part of various film projects from 2014 onwards and last year she came to the big screen with a new production that did not do well at the box office, but she recovers in Amazon Prime Video.

We are talking about Voyagers or Hidden Instincts, a 2021 film written, directed and produced by Neil Burger. It was officially announced in mid-2019, with the aim of its being released on November 25, 2020, but the Coronavirus pandemic forced the responsible producer to reschedule and finally hit theaters on April 9 of last year. His cast is completed with Tye Sheridan, Fionn Whitehead, Colin Farrell, Chanté Adams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Viveik Kalra and Archie Renaux, among others.

What is it about? This previews its official synopsis: “Chronicle of the odyssey of 30 young men and women who are sent into remote space with the purpose of finding a new home for the human species. Little by little, the crew begins to recover the most primitive state of the human being”. Had a $ 29 million budget, but at the box office it only grossed $ 4.2 million, which is why it is considered one of the great failures of 2021.

The film is mainly science fiction, but with the passage of the plot a darker tone of suspense begins to be noticed that perhaps will captivate the public, as it did not with the critics. According to the reviews of the specialists, it was also ranked among the worst launches of the year: Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 26% approval, while Metacritic gave it a score of 44 out of 100.

As often happens in these cases, in which they have a regrettable passage through the box office, feature films are purchased by streaming services to try to recoup some of the money and perhaps become more popular, as happened at the time with Deadly Machines on Netflix. For your luck, Amazon Prime Video He welcomed them and today they are on the list of the most chosen by the subscribers of the platform.