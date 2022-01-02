The exploration of the huge metallic asteroid that is worth much more than the entire world economy: what the Psyche mission that NASA will launch this year will be like

2021 was one of the most intense and successful years for NASA, in which the entity managed to turn some of its plans (which, at first glance, seemed like science fiction) into a scientific reality.

The American space agency made history on mars with its Perseverance rover and the Ingenuity autonomous helicopter, which made the first flight to another planet; he continued to advance his Artemis program, which aims to re-explore the Moon; tested new technologies for a quiet supersonic aircraft and launched the world’s most powerful space telescope, James Webb, among other achievements.

However, NASA does not plan to stop in 2022. Next summer, the agency plans to launch an orbital mission, called Psyche, which will make a trip of about 450 million kilometers to an exceptional asteroid namesake that orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter at a distance that ranges between 378 million and 497 million kilometers from our star.

Why the asteroid Psyche?

What makes this space rock unique is that it appears to be the exposed nickel-iron core of a primitive planetexplains the agency. If it is, the asteroid Psyche 16, named for the goddess Psyche in Greco-Roman mythology, can offer a close look inside rocky terrestrial planets, such as Earth, which are normally hidden under layers of mantle and crust.

In addition, clues about collisions that the space object, which has a diameter of more than 200 kilometers, suffered millions of years ago, could help better understand the formation of our solar system, as well as planetary systems around other stars.

“If it turns out to be part of a metallic nucleus, it would be part of the first generation of primitive nuclei in our solar system,” explained Lindy Elkins-Tanton, a scientist at Arizona State University and principal investigator on the mission.

“But we don’t really know, and we won’t know anything for sure until we get there. We wanted to ask primary questions about the material that built the planets. We are full of questions and without many answers. This is a real exploration, “he added.

The metals that make up Psyche 16 are estimated to be worth more than the entire global economy. Elkins-Tanton calculates that His iron alone would be worth about $ 10,000 quadrillion on earth. For comparison, in 2020 the world economy was valued at about $ 84.5 trillion, according to Forbes.

How will the Psyche mission be carried out?

The Psyche spacecraft – which is 3.1 meters in size by 2.4 meters and has solar panels – is scheduled to launch in August from the John F. Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. . Between October 2022 and October 2026, it will head towards the asteroid using solar electric power and will pass in May 2023 near Mars to receive a gravitational ‘push’.

The probe is expected I reached the asteroid in January 2026 after a 100-day approximation phase, which includes measuring its axis of spin and rotation, and then it will spend 21 months measuring and mapping, gradually narrowing its orbit until it passes just above the rock surface. The spacecraft’s predicted orbit actually consists of four successively closer orbits, allowing the onboard instruments to maximize their effectiveness at different distances.

While, the closure of the mission is expected between November 2027 and August 2028, when the spacecraft will provide its latest data to Earth. After the mission team provides the remaining results, the space flight systems will be decommissioned, marking the end of the project.

Beginnings of our technological future

The Psyche mission will give researchers more than just a glimpse into our deep past, it will also allow us to see the beginnings of our technological future. Instead of traditional rocket fuel, the ship will gradually increase its speed using ion propulsion. Electricity from the space probe’s solar panels will power deep space for the first time a new type of propellant called Hall thruster. The xenon gas is converted into xenon ions, which are ejected from the ship to provide thrust, slow at first, but steadily increasing as it accelerates.

The probe’s communications system could also break new ground. Although it is based on a more traditional primary communications system, the spacecraft will test laser communication, which encodes its messages into photons – light particles – rather than radio waves. This potentially means transmit much more data to Earth in a given time.

Ship’s scientific instruments

Among the scientific instruments of the Psyche stands out a multispectral imager capable of taking high resolution images combined with filters, which will allow to identify the metals and silicates or rocky materials that make up the asteroid. Powerful twin cameras will collect data on its geology, composition and topography, one of which will also aid optical navigation.

In addition, the spacecraft has a spectrometer with two detectors, one for gamma rays and one for neutrons, which will unmask the chemical elements on the surface of the space rock: iron, nickel, silicon and oxygen. Their presence, abundance and energy can tell the story of the asteroid’s formation and its evolution over the centuries, NASA notes.

The probe is also equipped with a magnetometer to measure the magnetic field and know the interior of the space body. According to NASA, what remains of the asteroid’s magnetic field will reveal much about its history and composition.

High-precision measurements of Psyche 16’s gravitational field, made with the spacecraft’s X-band radio system, will be combined with maps of the topography of the space rock from images. On the whole, measurements will show the bumps and depressions of your gravitational field, revealing its inner structure.

“The human being has always been an explorer,” Elkins-Tanton said. “We have always started from where we are to find out what is beyond that hill. We always want to go further, we always want to imagine. It is something inherent to us. We do not know what we are going to find, and I hope we will be surprised by the everything, “he concluded.

