The craziest curiosities of ‘Don’t Look Up’, Netflix’s star movie

It is the movie of the moment and the most watched currently on the movies and series platform. Look at the craziest curiosities Don’t Look Up, Netflix’s star movie. It all starts when two researchers see a large comet coming directly towards the earth.

Although it has some comic scenes, it is a catastrophic film that has a lot of reality, denial, environment, science and politics as well.

What are the craziest curiosities of Don’t Look Up

Improvised scenes

The film features a cast of star actors. And according to what they say, both the director and the editor, in various interviews, there were scenes where Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill and Rob Morgan, their actors, improvised. And they really had fun doing it, but you clearly won’t notice because they’re all good actors.

Final scene



When the credits of the film finish, do not turn it off, because the final scene remains, which really surprises and is one of the best in the entire film. And it is not that of Meryl Streep naked and that is also after the credits. It has to do with your son, because he believes something that ultimately he is not.

DiCaprio didn’t want that role at first

Another of the curiosities of the film is that the protagonist, DiCaprio, took months to accept this role because he was not clear at all. He finally accepted, with a pandemic in the middle, and his work has been really praised.

For her part, Jennifer Lawrence, always spectacular, said yes from the beginning because she already knew director Adam McKay.

Jennifer Lawrence earned $ 5 million less than Di Caprio

Various media have published that the main actress of the film, Jennifer Lawrence, received 5 million dollars less than Leonardo Di Caprio and she has even commented that “If you question something that seems unequal, they tell you that it is not gender disparity, but they don’t know tell you what it is exactly. Perhaps the actor finally chose to shoot this movie because he charged more.

Part of the team filming appears in the film

A tiktoker saw a scene in which there seemed to be a mistake, as apparently part of the team was filming. But its director, Mckay, then explained that it was something done on purpose, and that it was done because, being shot in the middle of the pandemic, he suggested that it was filmed with the strictest health protocols of the moment.