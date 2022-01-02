2022 is here. Although it seems that the pandemic has been two years without being aware, the starting signal has already been given to a new stage. A new year that arrives loaded with premieres of new series that promise to mark a before and after in the industry, as well as new and highly anticipated fiction seasons.

The audiovisual sector has said goodbye to stories that have been a true phenomenon for years. A clear example is’The Money Heist‘, which has become the most watched Spanish series on Netflix.

In addition, there have been real phenomena, completely unexpected, such as the South Korean ‘The Squid Game‘, which has already announced a second installment.

For this year, they are expected new reunions, after the cast of ‘Friends‘, as is the’Harry Potter‘, as well as ‘spin off’ of hits like ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘How I Met Your Mother’ or ‘Vikings’. Series of ‘The Lord of the rings‘or new seasons of ‘Euphoria’, ‘Peaky Blinders’ and’ Stranger Things‘, among so many.

It will be, predictably, a good year, in addition, for the Spanish fiction, with a multitude of stories in which suspense and mystery reign, as well as police, comic or dramatic plots. Examples are ‘Fair: the darkest light’, ‘Everyone lies’, ‘The immortal’, ‘Sagrada familia’, ‘García’, ‘Without footprints’ or ‘Rapa’.

These are the best series premieres expected in 2022 on platforms Netflix, HBO Max, Disney +, Movistar +, Apple TV +, Atresplayer Premium, Amazon Prime Video.

Series premieres in 2022

‘They all lie’: January 28

‘They all lie’ is a clear bet of Spanish fiction by 2022. This thriller with touches of suspense, drama and black humor, tells the life of Macarena, who she sleeps with her best friend’s son and someone uploads the video to the internet. That day the life of Belmonte, a peaceful urbanization of upper class. The cast includes Irene Arcos, Natalia Verbeke, Miren Ibarguren, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Juan Diego Botto, Ernesto Alterio, Eva Santolaria, Amaia Salamanca and Jorge Bosch. It will be seen on January 28 on Movistar +.

‘Fair: the darkest light’: January 28

Carlos Montero (‘Elite’, ‘The disorder that you leave’) and Agustín Martínez (author of ‘Monteperdido’, screenwriter of ‘Without tits there is no paradise’) are the creators of a new fantastic thriller with a very disturbing beginning. What if two teenage sisters found out that their parents were murderers, leaving 23 victims before disappearing? The fiction is starred by Carla Campra, Ana Tomeno and Marta Nieto, among others. Premieres January 28 on Netflix.

‘Valhalla’: February 25

After the success of ‘Vikings’, Netflix is ​​betting on the spinoff series ‘Vikings: Valhalla’, which is set at the beginning of the 11th century and narrates the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings in history. Men and women who leave their mark as they struggle to survive in an ever-evolving world.

‘The Lord of the Rings’: September 2

For the first time, the small screen will tell the heroic legends of the Second Age of Middle-earth history. Through an epic drama, which takes place thousands of years before the events narrated in ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ by JRR Tolkien, the story set in a time of relative peace will be told until its protagonists They face the feared revival of evil in Middle-earth. It will be seen on September 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

First image of the series of ‘The Lord of the Rings’, one of the premieres of 2022. Amazon First Video

‘House of the Dragon’: 2022

‘Game of Thrones’ became possibly the most important series of the last decade. With a multitude of loyal fans, record awards and an unknown cast that rose to world fame, the series ended in 2019. Now, three years later, the premiere of the ‘spin-off’ ‘House of the Dragon’ is expected. Based on the novel ‘Fire and Blood’, also by author George RR Martin, the series, is set 300 years before the events of the original story. In this case, ‘House of the Dragon’ (‘The house of the dragon’, in Spanish) is based on the origins of the House Targaryen.

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, from ‘House of the Dragon’. Hbo

‘Blackout’: 2022

A solar storm hits Earth causing a widespread blackout. In this new reality, five stories of characters who struggle to adapt to a world without electricity, telecommunications or means of transport are developed. The stories will be directed by Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Raúl Arévalo, Isa Campo, Alberto Rodríguez and Isaki Lacuesta and will feature scripts by Isabel Peña, Alberto Marini, Fran Araújo, Rafael Cobos and Isa Campo. Among the cast are Patricia López Arnaiz, Zoe arnao and Miquel Fernández.

Images of ‘Apagón’, one of the premieres of 2022. Movistar +

‘Operation oil slick’: February

This four-episode miniseries directed by Daniel Calparsoro and starring Álex González is set in November 2019. A handcrafted semi-submersible crosses the Atlantic Ocean with three tons of cocaine inside. Inside, three men survive storms, currents, breakdowns, hunger, fights and constant police harassment.

‘Operation Black Tide’. Movistar +

‘Sorry for the inconvenience’: February 2022

‘Sorry for the inconvenience’ speaks in a dramatic comedy tone about what it means to “get old” today. The protagonists, Rafael Müller -the one who gives life Antonio Resines– is an acclaimed conductor who has a decades-long friendship with Rafael Jimenez -interpreted by Miguel Rellán– an old rock glory who is reluctant to hang up his guitar. The series, six episodes and from the creators of the irreverent ‘Shame‘, premieres in February on Movistar +.

Antonio Resines and Miguel Rellán in ‘We are sorry for the inconvenience’. Movistar +

‘The lady of the lake’: 2022

The actresses Natalie Portman (‘Lion’, ‘Black swan’, ‘V for Vendetta’) and Lupita Nyong’o (’12 Years a Slave ‘,’ Us ‘,’ Black Panther ‘) will make their television debut in fiction’The Lady of the Lake‘by Apple TV +. ‘La dama del lago’ (‘Lady in the Lake’, in original version) is a adaptation of the novel of the same name from the ‘New York Times’ and best-seller by Laura Lippman. Occurs in the 1960s in Baltimore (Maryland), where a unsolved murder pushes homemaker and mother, Maddie Schwartz (Portman), to reinvent her life as journalist research.

Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o

Masters of the Air: 2022

‘Masters of the Air‘ is a miniseries from war drama based on the actions of the Eighth Air Force of the United States Army Air Forces during the WWII. Executive producers include Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. It will be seen on Apple TV +.

Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.

Harry Potter reunion: January 1

After the success of the meeting of the protagonists of ‘Friends‘, HBO Max bet on a new reunion of characters that, without a doubt, will attract the most nostalgic. Through a special retrospective program, fans of one of the most relevant sagas of literature and cinema, ‘Harry Potter‘, they will be able to immerse themselves in a journey with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other cast members and filmmakers from all eight films. They meet for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the first film in the franchise, released in 2001.

Other premieres in 2022: Spanish fiction

In addition to these series, new Spanish fictions such as’Sacred Family‘, which will join again, in Netflix, to the actresses Najwa Nimri and Alba Flores, a tandem seen in ‘Vis a Vis’ and ‘La casa de papel’. The original tapes of Movistar + ‘The immortal’, with Alex Garcia, Y ‘Rapa‘, with Javier Cámara and Mónica García; as well as ‘Garcia‘, with Lola herrera and in HBO Max; Y ‘No footprints‘, with Carolina Yuste and Camila Sodi in Amazon Prime Video.

'Sacred Family': Netflix

'The inmortal': Movistar +

'Rapa': Movistar +.

'Up to the sky': Netflix.

'No footprints': Amazon Prime Video.

'The ones in the last row': Netflix.

'Welcome to Eden': Netflix.

'The snow girl': Netflix.

'Garcia': HBO Max.

'Age of anger': Atresplayer Premium.

'Obi Wan Kenobi': Disney +.

'Moon knight': Disney +.

'How i met your father': Hulu.

New seasons of series

Series fans will also have the opportunity to continue watching stories that have kept them hooked for years or that with just one season have achieved success. Thus, with this new year, they will reach the small screen new installments of series like ‘Euphoria’, ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Peaky Blinders’ or ‘The Crown’, among other.