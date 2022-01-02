The best movie of the year? Steven Spielberg just proved why he’s the king of Hollywood

By Alberto Cano.- We hadn’t seen a new movie for a long time. Steven spielberg. Since the nicknamed as King Midas of Hollywood premiered Ready Player One In 2018, more than three years have passed until this 2021 we can see a new production of his in theaters. Although it is not new as such, since on this occasion the director of Shark or Jurassic park has chosen to make a remake of the mythical musical West side story, the second retraining of his career after War of the Worlds in 2005.

The following question should then be asked: What can Steven Spielberg contribute to a musical so recognized and so often performed on stage as West side story? I started questioning myself during the first bars of the film, where the director begins by very faithfully emulating the original material, with those choreographies and songs so magnetic that they transfer this to the screen with an electrifying spectacularity Romeo and Juliet racial themed between New York street gangs. But this initial impression did not take long to change, since you quickly realize the noble intentions that Spielberg pursues by bringing West side story to our days. It’s more, it doesn’t take long to start thinking that you’re looking at the best movie of the year.

Ansel Elgort as Tony and Rachel Zegler as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’. Photo: Niko Tavernise / 20th Century Studios)

While the West side story Directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins in 1961, it bet on more intimate and close musical numbers that exploited the relationship between its two protagonists, the conflict between the Puerto Rican and American bands and the theatricality of the source material (it was based on the Broadway musical created by Jerome Robbins in 1957), Spielberg is committed to increasing its spectacularity and turning its scenes into much more grandiose performances that take advantage of the current cinematographic language, but remaining faithful at all times to the source material.

Thus, the impression is that of watching a film with the spirit of a classic musical of the original but with much greater grandeur, with much more ambition; to be watching an immense show in which you only want to immerse yourself in its music and choreography and fully feel its history and the conflicts of its characters. For example, musical numbers like America, which in the 1961 film took place in a night scene on a rooftop, here it becomes an immense performance in the middle of the street, full of color, with a dizzying pace and spectacular scenic planning that makes the most of the format scope on which the tape is shot. A show that looks classic as well as current and that makes you aware of all the magic behind the cinema, especially when you see it on the big screen.

Ariana DeBose as Anita and David Álvarez as Bernardo in Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ America’s musical number (Photo: Niko Tavernise / Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation)

Although the contemporary touch of West side story it is also achieved thanks to how current his discourse against racism and discrimination continues to be. His defense of a diverse and inclusive society was key in the middle of the last century, when large cities like New York were filled with people from all over the world in search of their own American dream. But also now, since in recent years, as has happened in countries like the United States with the coming to power of politicians with such nationalistic ideals as Donald Trump, hate speech against minorities and immigrants has increased. And that’s how Spielberg himself qualified it in an interview like the one he gave to Vanity Fair in March 2020. “This story is not just a product of its time, but that time has returned, and it has returned with a kind of social fury”, said the director. “I really wanted to tell about that Puerto Rican and Nuyorican experience of basically the migration to this country and the struggle to earn a living, have children and fight against the obstacles of xenophobia and racial prejudice”.

But where I really believe the strength of West side story, what makes the film go to become a cinematic experience like no other, is in its ability to connect with audiences of new and old generations. All those who once enjoyed West side story they will vibrate again in their armchair, while those who discover it for the first time, because of all this that I have been commenting on, will feel that they are facing a contemporary and spectacular film that will be very difficult to resist. And its premiere at Christmas, next December 22, 2021, will make it the perfect movie to get close to the cinemas as a family and feel that generational union so typical of these dates. A beautiful and clearly intended fact from the very conception of the film.

There is no more to see than this new West side story has well-known youthful faces such as Ansel ElgortUp and coming stars like the rookie (and wonderful) Rachel zegler and the recovery of stars from the original tape as the great Rita Moreno, who after winning the Oscar for playing Anita returns to give life to a new character named Valentina. Perfect ingredients to attract history to new generations and connect with old ones. Also, we already saw how West side story, which before the COVID-19 health crisis had its premiere set for December 2020, delayed its arrival in theaters for a whole year to coincide precisely with Christmas.

And is that there are few directors like Spielberg when it comes to knowing how to connect with the public, highlight the best virtues of the seventh art and make each viewing on the big screen of one of his films an experience unlike any other. And after more than 50 years demonstrating it in such mythical films as Indiana Jones, ET the alien, Jurassic park, Schindler’s List or Saving Private Ryan among many others, show it again in this remake of West side story.

Hence, he has shown us again why he is the king of Hollywood. And it is that I not only believe that West side story be the definitive cinematic experience to return to the cinema with the family this Christmas, but it is quite possibly the best movie of 2021.

