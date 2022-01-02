The automakers prepare more than twenty new electric models for this 2022

The new vehicles will go on sale in Europe and the US from the first months of this year.

The development of electric vehicles involves an increasing number of brands and several are preparing new models to present in this new year that is beginning. There are even companies that will debut in this market.

The unit that could be the most popular of this 2022 is the Ford F-150 Lightning, whose reserves have already exceeded 200,000 units, not including commercial customers. Although the company increased production to meet orders, the truck is sold out until 2024.

The F-150 Lightning has a range of about 370 kilometers and is equipped with a home charging connection system.

Regarding the price, the recommended base value of sale is $ 39,974, to which must be added the tax burden. Its price, however, increases according to the features that are incorporated, such as the 482-kilometer extended battery.

Another automaker that sold all its production was Cadillac, whose electric model Lyriq has a cost of $ 58,795. Its full sale took just 19 minutes, according to Electrek.

The development of this car, whose first units will be delivered in the US next March, is based on General Motors’ BEV3 platform, with which the parent company plans to launch on the market. 20 new electric vehicles by 2023.

The company that makes its debut in the electric market will be Hyundai, with the model IONIQ5, characterized by its wide body and long wheelbase, which gives it greater interior volume.

Another of its characteristics is its loading speed, defined as one of the fastest today. The IONIQ5 price range goes from $ 40,000 to $ 55,000.

Although its commercialization in Europe was already carried out during 2021, only this year it will be able to be acquired in the USA.

The leading company in the electric market, Tesla postponed the production of its Cybertruck for this year. Its development is part of the advancement of Elon Musk’s company in the manufacture of electric trucks, which has to satisfy existing orders for more than 80,000 million dollars.

After the development of hybrid vehicles and vehicles with hydrogen fuel batteries, Toyota will take another step forward this year with electric vehicles and one of them will be its Toyota bZ4X.

It is estimated that its range will be just over 400 kilometers in its FWD version, while the AWD model could reach 460 kilometers.

As indicated, its commercialization would begin in the US in the middle of this year.

Mercedes-Benz plans to add new models to its range of EQ electric cars. One of them will be the EQE, a smaller roll than the brand’s predecessors.

This midsize sedan has a 90 kWh battery, which allows it to have a range of about 660 kilometers, and a 292 horsepower RWD engine. Although its price is not yet available, the company announced that the launch of the new EQE will be during this year.

In addition, the German brand plans to present its new electric car on Monday: Vision EQXX. Markus Schäfer, the automaker’s director of operations, announced that it will have “a range of more than 1,000 kilometers in the real world, “which is why he argued that it will become” the most efficient electric vehicle “they have ever built.

In the sports range, BMW will present its iX xDrive50, equipped with a 516 horsepower dual AWD motor, which allows you to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.4 seconds.

Its autonomy reaches 482 kilometers and it has a capacity of fast charging of up to 144 kilometers in just 10 minutes.

This new BMW vehicle is expected to go on sale soon in Europe, while it will arrive in the US next March.

These are just some of the brands that promise to make new deliveries of electric vehicles this year. They will also be joined by other companies, such as Kia, Lotus, Volkswagen, Subaru, Mazda and GMC, among others.