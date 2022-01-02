The anti-wrinkle cream used by Nuria Roca at 49 years of age

Luminous, smooth, without wrinkles … We all dream of perfect skin. Therefore, we are always looking the best wrinkle creams, the most effective facial toner or the eye contour that equates to eight hours of sleep (or almost). Luckily, it is possible to achieve perfect skin regardless of how old we are. And we do not say it, but it is confirmed by those who know the most about beauty. Rocío Escalante, owner of Arbosana Farmacia and expert in dermopharmacy, explains that “you can have beautiful skin at any age, if you take care of yourself daily with three basic steps: cleaning in the morning and at night, hydration and sun protection all year round ”.

Of course, keep in mind that “each skin is unique and that is why it is essential to give it what it needs. We age differently: spots, loss of hydration, wrinkles, dark circles, sagging, enlarged pores … That is why I advise visiting a professional to analyze the condition of the skin and its needs to find the best care routine. A personalized ritual is more effective and helps skin look healthy, regardless of age. Keep in mind that in addition, over time, the needs of the skin change and the routine must adapt to these changes”, Adds the expert.

Nuria Roca. (Atresmedia Television)

Now we have just discovered the favorite product of Nuria Roca (By the way, have you seen her trendy haircut that she shares with Jennifer Aniston herself?) and it turns out to be a lot more affordable than we thought. And we know that famous women have access to the best aesthetic treatments and the most select beauty products in the world. Therefore, when we discover that some of them use cosmetics that are somewhat more affordable (or, at least, available in our country) for the rest of the mortals, we were pleasantly surprised.

Nuria Roca has confessed on her Instagram profile (in a photo on Instagram Stories, to be exact) that she trusts the cream Corrective Emulsion from Skeyndor. It is a filling emulsion for deep wrinkles and expression lines, which has been formulated to smooth expression lines on the face. It combines skin filling substances with decontracting actives to provide a fuller and plump skin appearance. Its texture is lighter, ideal for combination skin.

Skeyndor wrinkle cream. (Courtesy)

Apply the product on the face twice a day. Of course, remember that “the face ends at the cleavage and we should take care of that skin in the same way, including the neck. These are two areas that we tend to forget and that from the age of 50 or even earlier show signs of aging such as wrinkles, dehydration, sagging or blemishes. We advise taking care of the neck and décolleté just like the face, that is, daily cleaning, morning and night, hydration, sun protection especially when exposed, exfoliation, etc. We can also incorporate specific care for the neck and décolleté, ”says the pharmacist.