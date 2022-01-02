The 22 premieres of series and movies this New Year: what are they and where to see them

What are the series and movies that will be released in 2022.

A new year awaits us and with its arrival it brings many premieres that you cannot miss. For this reason, we tell you which are the new audiovisual productions that will be released in 2022 and where you can see them.

Peacemaker – HBO Max

He is one of the new characters in The Suicide Squad, the DC universe movie that premiered in 2021 and renewed most of the cast. As one of the novelties, John Cena captured much of the attention of this new film (without going into details for those who have not seen it) and landed his own series. Of course, at the time of the premiere the project was already defined.

You won’t have to wait too long, since its release date is January 13th through the HBO Max platform.

The Afterparty – Apple TV +

It focuses on a murder in the middle of a high school reunion. Each episode will follow the perspective of a different character who was there that night. Miller, creator of the series, is also the showrunner and executive producer alongside Lord through the couple’s production company, Lord miller. You can see the full season from January 28 by Apple TV +.

Pam & Tommy – Star Plus

The series will tell how was the first fIntimate video illustration starring ’90s megastar Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe founder and drummer Tommy Lee. It is one of the most anticipated fictions of the year. The cast is comprised of Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, and Seth Rogen. Although it does not have an established release date, it will debut with three episodes in the month of February by Star Plus.

The Dropout – Star Plus

Amanda Seyfried will play Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, based on the ABC News and ABC Radio podcast about him. rise and fall of the young businesswoman and scammer That was a promise and in a matter of days / months he lost everything. A documentary was recently released that tells the story of Holmes. The series would premiere this year on Star Plus.

She-Hulk – Disney Plus

Marvel will introduce a new character named Jennifer Walters to become She-Hulk. Of course, the character is linked to Bruce Banner / Hulk, they are even cousins ​​in the comics. Tatiana Maslany will be the one who carries the story forward while accompanied by Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Mary MacPherran (aka Titania, villain of the series), and Tim Roth as Emil Blönsky / Abomination. They have not yet confirmed a release date but it will be throughout 2022.

House of the Dragon – HBO Max

The long-awaited spin-off of game of Thrones and it is a fact. The action takes place 300 years before the events narrated in the famous HBO series and will narrate the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the story of Viserys, someone who has a huge responsibility to take on a difficult challenge when he is chosen by the lords of the Westeros to take the place on the throne of his grandfather, Jaehaerys Targaryen. It will premiere on HBO and HBO Max sometime in 2022.

Secret Invasion – Disney Plus

After the events of Captain Marvel, the Skrulls, the alien race that you see in the image, are metamorphs. That quality could make any of the characters known so far to be one of them. And where would the real ones be? The fiction, also based on two very popular stories from Marvel comics, would expand the MCU or modify everything we know so far. No release date confirmed, but it will undoubtedly be this year and through Disney Plus.

The Last of Us – HBO Max

HBO is developing a fiction about playstation game which became a success. The series will feature performances by Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. Nick Offerman and Anna Torv will also participate. Still no date confirmed but it will premiere on HBO and HBO Max.

There are 22 premieres that will arrive this year.

Ms. Marvel – Disney Plus

Kamala Kahn will transition to Ms Marvel, the new character proposed by Disney Plus and Marvel Studios. The fiction will follow the life of a Muslim teenager who lives in New Jersey and is a faithful follower of the Avengers. His admiration for Captain Marvel It will lead her to become a superhero. It would have a release date end of 2022 through Disney Plus.

Santa Evita – Star Plus

With Natalia Oreiro and Darío Grandinetti in the roles of Eva Duarte and Juan Domingo PerónAlong with a great international cast, in 2022 Santa Evita opens. Based on the homonymous work of the journalist and writer Tomás Eloy Martínez, the plot focuses on the embalmed body of Eva Perón after his death on July 26, 1952, which was kept waiting to be buried for three years due to the construction of a monument that never materialized. The series will have seven episodes and they have not yet confirmed a release date.

Moon Knight – Disney Plus

Oscar Isaac will be the protagonist of Moon Knight, the Marvel Studios series which promises to be totally different from what has been seen so far, except for the Marvel-Netflix fictions and occasionally for Daredevil. The confirmation is that it will be a more violent tone and a darker story and, in addition, it will feature another great actor: Ethan Hawke. The series would premiere at mid 2022 through Disney Plus.

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Disney Plus

It’s one of the most anticipated returns of the audiovisual industry, this Disney Plus series also added Hayden Christensen to its cast, who also returns to his most famous character: Anakyn Skywalker / Darth Vader. The events in this fiction lie between Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope. It would premiere sometime in 2022 on Disney Plus.

Tokyo Vice – HBO Max

Based on the novel by Jake Adelstein, the journalist who survived the Japanese mafia, the HBO series Max will show how this journalist’s 12 years were and how he survived the yakuza. Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe will be the protagonists of this fiction directed by Michael Mann (Fire against fire). Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated fictions of the year. No release date confirmed but it is believed that it would arrive this year through HBO Max.

Lord of the Rings – Amazon Prime Video

They will seek to make a production of five seasons and branching out into several spin-offs. Following Tolkien’s story, this epic drama will unfold thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Warner and New Line Cinema ended up getting involved in the project (for a possible new arrival in theaters) and Peter Jackson would be close to closing. There is no confirmed release date but it will be during 2022.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith – Amazon Prime Video

The remake of the film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie It was created by Glover and Francesca Sloane. And although Phoebe Waller-Bridge is no longer part of the game, a fiction of this tone with Glover’s intelligence to tell stories, generates a lot of expectation. There is still no replacement for the vacant lead, but Maya Erskine (Obi-Wan Kenobi) sounds strong. It will premiere in 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

Inventing Anna – Netflix

Based on the real case of Anna Sorokin, This drama stars Julia Gardner, and follows the story of a supposed millionaire who could get into the circles of wealthy people, she swindled her then friends out of huge amounts and was later brought to trial. To create this production, Rhimes took the profile written by Jessica Pressler in 2018 for New York Magazine, “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People.” The first part will be released on January 11 by Netflix.

The most anticipated releases of the year.

Vikings: Valhalla – Netflix

After the end of Vikings, Netflix announced a new fiction that expands the known universe in the series starring Travis Fimmel. More than 100 years after the end of the events of the mother series, The new fiction follows “legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and opinionated sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Norse prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter)” on your adventures and explorations.

The February 25 A first season of eight episodes will be released through the Netflix streaming platform.

The Sandman – Netflix

Based on the acclaimed comic of the same name by Neil Gaiman, Netflix decided to get into the difficult task of adapt The Sandman. Tom Sturridge will take the lead role and will be joined by Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Boyd Holbrook as Corinth, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Stephen Fry as Gilbert and Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer. The first season will have eleven chapters and would adapt the first story arc known as “Preludes and Nocturns” with release date unconfirmed.

Love and Death – HBO Max

The book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” follows the story of Candy Montgomery (Elizabeth Olsen), a Housewife whose seemingly perfect world falls apart when she kills her 41-ax friend and gets high media exposure. This woman today is known as the “ax killer.” HBO Max fiction takes this story set in the 80s and becomes one of the projects most interesting of the year that starts. Still no release date confirmed.

Masters of the Air – Apple TV +

Austin Butler and Callum Turner star in the Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks series that will be part of the trilogy of war series with Band of Brothers and The Pacific. It will have a budget of 200 million dollars. The fiction will adapt Donald L. Miller’s book, “Masters of the Air,” which follows the “young Americans who flew the bombers that helped bring Nazi Germany to its knees.” Still no release date confirmed for this exclusive Apple TV + production.

The Old Man – Star Plus

It is a long awaited premiere for two / three years. Jeff Bridges returns after a cancer treatment from which he emerged victorious and will put himself in the skin of a retired CIA agent that he has to make peace with his past when a murderer shows up to kill him. While the series is from FX, It will premiere on Star Plus in Latin America and it has not yet been confirmed when.

61st Street – AMC

Produced by Michael B. Jordan, this courtroom drama follows Moses Johnson (Tosin Cole), a athlete with a great future who is mistaken for an alleged gang member and ends up in the eye of the storm as police and prosecutors seek revenge for the death of an officer during a drug bust gone wrong. Great team for this production that promises for its technical and creative team. It will be released this year, but still no definition of the date.