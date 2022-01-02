The 10 actors who rejected Quentin Tarantino

Who wouldn’t want to work on a Quentin Tarantino movie? Whether it’s shooting horseback riding in a western setting, holding a katana in a good martial arts match, sharpening your tongue for foul-mouthed conversations, or covering yourself in fake blood for the most epic death ever. The imaginary tarantinian has been a success since its inception in the 90s with Reservoir dogs, but not all Hollywood stars have wanted to be part of it. Some due to scheduling conflicts and others directly due to having little sympathy for the director of Kill bill, these actors and actresses turned down Quentin Tarantino’s offer to participate in their films. We don’t know how many of them would later regret it, but we imagine quite a few.

The secret of Quentin Tarantino’s success after three decades is found in films like Damn bastards, Django unchained and also the recent Once upon a time … in Hollywood: the Knoxville filmmaker allows us to inhabit parallel worlds of history where the rules of the game are different, and very exciting. In addition, his style has always been characterized by putting on screen all kinds of genres, stories and cultural references ranging from the kung fu movies of series B to Fellini, eight and a half. In an interview with Film Comment, Tarantino explained his vision: “I like movies that mix things up. My favorite pure cinematic sequences in Pulp fiction, like the opening sequence, they play like, my gosh, this is so fucking intense; and at the same time, it is also fun. Half of the audience in the room laughs, the other half hides under the seat. The torture scene in Reservoir dogs it works that way too. I love doing that. There is realism and there is cinematic realism. I like both”.

Apparently, not all the actors understood this way of seeing the cinema, or simply preferred to bet on other projects rather than put themselves under the command of Quentin Tarantino. We review the rejections that the director has suffered, and imagine, at the same time, how different these films would have been with other interpreters.