The 10 actors who rejected Quentin Tarantino
Who wouldn’t want to work on a Quentin Tarantino movie? Whether it’s shooting horseback riding in a western setting, holding a katana in a good martial arts match, sharpening your tongue for foul-mouthed conversations, or covering yourself in fake blood for the most epic death ever. The imaginary tarantinian has been a success since its inception in the 90s with Reservoir dogs, but not all Hollywood stars have wanted to be part of it. Some due to scheduling conflicts and others directly due to having little sympathy for the director of Kill bill, these actors and actresses turned down Quentin Tarantino’s offer to participate in their films. We don’t know how many of them would later regret it, but we imagine quite a few.
The secret of Quentin Tarantino’s success after three decades is found in films like Damn bastards, Django unchained and also the recent Once upon a time … in Hollywood: the Knoxville filmmaker allows us to inhabit parallel worlds of history where the rules of the game are different, and very exciting. In addition, his style has always been characterized by putting on screen all kinds of genres, stories and cultural references ranging from the kung fu movies of series B to Fellini, eight and a half. In an interview with Film Comment, Tarantino explained his vision: “I like movies that mix things up. My favorite pure cinematic sequences in Pulp fiction, like the opening sequence, they play like, my gosh, this is so fucking intense; and at the same time, it is also fun. Half of the audience in the room laughs, the other half hides under the seat. The torture scene in Reservoir dogs it works that way too. I love doing that. There is realism and there is cinematic realism. I like both”.
Apparently, not all the actors understood this way of seeing the cinema, or simply preferred to bet on other projects rather than put themselves under the command of Quentin Tarantino. We review the rejections that the director has suffered, and imagine, at the same time, how different these films would have been with other interpreters.
Jennifer Lawrence, in ‘The Hateful Eight’?
The young and Oscar-winning actress had to say no to Quentin Tarantino due to scheduling conflicts: at that time she was filming Joy, his new collaboration with David O. Russell, and above with the promotion of the latest installment of The Hunger Games. The director had proposed to play the female role (because, well, there was only one woman) in the western The Hateful Eight, which would ultimately fall to Jennifer Jason Leigh. Later, Tarantino himself acknowledged that it was the best decision, because Jennifer Lawrence was too young for the role.
Sylvester Stallone, in ‘Jackie Brown’ and ‘Death Proof’?
Quentin Tarantino is a great admirer of Sylvester Stallone, but love is unrequited. Legendary actor from Rocky has rejected the director up to two times: first for Jackie brown, where he could have adopted the role of Louis Gara (eventually played by Robert de Niro), and later in Death proof, in which he could have shown his great form by giving life to stuntman Mike (who would pick up Kurt Russell). In an interview, he himself explained the reasons why he refuses to work with Tarantino: “I have two daughters and this guy’s hobby is putting teenage girls in a car and slamming them against a wall. That’s not right.”
Adam Sandler, in ‘Inglourious Basterds’?
In the star display that Tarantino offered us with Damn bastardsFrom Brad Pitt to Michael Fassbender, another equally important name could have been joined: Adam Sandler. The actor could have played the Jewish Bear, Donny Donowitz, who smashes Nazi skulls with his baseball bat. Eli Roth finally brought him to life on the big screen, because Sandler had a busy schedule with the filming of Make me laugh by Judd Apatow. The comedy got good reviews, but here the actor lost the opportunity to mark a different and legendary character under the command of Quentin Tarantino.
Will Smith, in ‘Django Unchained’?
Many stars on this list had to turn down roles in Quentin Tarantino movies because of scheduling issues, but Will Smith was an absolute train wreck. Both were unable to agree on a detail of the script of Django unchained: which character should kill Calvin Candie. The script said Schultz, but Smith wanted it to be Django. And here the director rules. Sure there were more reasons for this breakup, but all we have is a statement from the actor in 2015, saying: “Violence begets violence. And I could not empathize with a story in which hatred is the engine. The love between Django and his wife should be the key. ” Finally the protagonist of the film was Jamie Foxx, and now we can not imagine anyone else.
Viggo Mortensen, in ‘The Hateful Eight’?
Although Viggo Mortensen has declared himself a fan of Quentin Tarantino, and even made several auditions to participate in Reservoir dogs, it was impossible for him to accept the role that was already his: that of Jody Domergue in The Hateful Eight, finally brought to life by Channing Tatum. The reasons for the rejection? Mortensen was in full promotion of two independent films, Jauja Y Far from men, who needed his presence not only as a leading actor, but also as a producer. Perhaps in the future their paths will meet again.
Kevin Costner, in ‘Django Unchained’?
Originally, Django unchained it featured a character named Ace Woody, who was defined in the script as a “sadistic slave trainer who works for Calvin Candie on his plantation, Candyland.” Kevin Costner was in very advanced conversations to play the role, but was ultimately unable to square his schedule with filming. His loss was so devastating that the role ended up disappearing and merging with another, Billy Crash, played by Walton Goggins. Knowing this, the film could have been different, with a more relevant character on the plantation. And, if Costner had played him, it would not have happened unnoticed.
Warren Beatty, on ‘Kill Bill’?
The legendary Warren Beatty, star of films like Bonnie and clyde, is a specialist in rejecting roles that could have expanded his legend in the cinema: he rejected roles in productions such as The Godfather, Superman Y Boogie nights, as well as in one of Quentin Tarantino’s most acclaimed films, Kill bill. And what role! The director offered him to be Bill, on whom the whole plot of the film revolves. In fact, with Beatty in mind, Tarantino had thought of a very different Bill, James Bond style. The veteran actor rejected the proposal because he did not want to travel to Asia for the filming and, according to himself, he proposed to Tarantino that he hire David Carradine, who ultimately played the character.
Sacha Baron Cohen, in ‘Django Unchained’?
For Sacha Baron Cohen, appearing in Django unchained it was not so juicy as to reject another great project: The Miserables. Especially since the role offered to him by Quentin Tarantino only had one scene in the film: it was about Scotty Harmony, a card player who beats Django’s wife by betting on a game with Calvin Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio). This character never appeared in the film after the departure of the actor, who was also very involved with the editing of The dictator. In an interview he said: “I am convinced that Django is an amazing movie, but it was essentially a scene.”
Kurt Russell, on ‘Django Unchained’?
Following the rejection of Kevin Costner, Ace Woody’s role in Django unchained was orphaned. Therefore, Quentin Tarantino tried to find another veteran actor like Kurt Russell, who became strongly linked to the film. However, he ended up rejecting him for unknown reasons. Of course we know that it has nothing to do with enmities with the director, with whom he would work later in Death proof, The Hateful Eight Y Once upon a time … in Hollywood. As we pointed out before, the role of the slave trainer ended up merging with the role of Billy Crash, which Walton Goggins adopted.
Michael Madsen, in ‘Pulp Fiction’?
Michael Madsen has worked on four Quentin Tarantino films (Reservoir dogs, Kill bill, The Hateful Eight Y Once upon a time … in Hollywood), so it can be said that it is one of its usual names. However, they had a friction at the beginning of their relationship: after working together on their debut, Tarantino offered him the role of Vincent Vega in Pulp fiction. There is nothing. However, he rejected it, giving way to the cinematic resurrection of John Travolta. Madsen was then working on the filming of Wyatt earp, but on few occasions he has assured that he does not regret his decision. Aham.
BONUS: The Hans Landa who never was
It goes without saying that Leonardo DiCaprio is a great ally of Quentin Tarantino: the actor has played magnificent roles in Django unchained and more recently as a protagonist in Once upon a time … in Hollywood with Brad Pitt. However, there was a role that DiCaprio could not accept, by decision of Tarantino himself. And it is one of the most iconic of his filmography. It is about Hans Landa, the hunter of Jews from Damn bastards, a role for which Christoph Waltz went on to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. In an interview with Playboy, the director said: “Leo and I never got together or talked about Damn bastards. I was curious to play the role, but I knew I needed someone with all those language skills. “So this was not exactly a rejection, but simply a decision for the sake of the production. And, although we don’t know what DiCaprio would have done With paper, the end result cannot be reproached.
