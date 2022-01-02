Stove Football 2021 – Transfers: Celta’s doors open for Orbelín Pineda

Just last December 18, the president of Celta de Vigo confirmed the signing of Mexican Orbelín Pineda, where he mentioned that non-community places they were busy, so he could not be enrolled in the club.

But everything indicates that the Cruz Azul player would arrive in Spanish football this month, according to information ESPN. Celta de Vigo released a foreign place, the brazilian Thiago galhardo received his Italian passport so will stop occupying one of the squares of non-EU citizens.

Pineda did not renew his contract with the Machine and it only remains for the club to register it to make the news official. The Mexican would join his compatriot Nestor Araujo, who came to the club in 2018 and has appeared in the calls of the Mexican team.

Orbelín hopes to win a place in Eduardo Coudet’s starting eleven and improve their level, to fight for a place in the Tricolor towards the Qatar World Cup 2022.

