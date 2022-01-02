Selena Gomez wanted to joke on Tik Tok but follower infuriates her

The actress and singer, Selena Gomez, used her Tik Tok account to post a reaction, to the warnings of a specialist, about the excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Although the singer appears with an expression that denotes drinking a few more drinks a week, the text that accompanied the publication made it clear that it is only a joke.

But apparently, one of her followers did not take it that way and had no qualms about criticizing the artist, and even reminded her of the delicate moment she had to live when she urgently required a kidney transplant.

“So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you keep drinking excessively … Selena,” commented the user identified as’gooodbase‘. The youth star did not miss the comment and responded bluntly: “It was a joke, idiot *”.

I URGENTLY NEEDED A TRANSPLANT

In 2017, Selena Gomez surprised her followers that she was going to undergo a kidney transplant. The American singer received a donation from one of her best friends, actress Francia Raisa.

Both gave an interview to the chain ABC in which they gave details of the surgical intervention that sought to minimize the consequences on his health, due to the lupus that he has suffered for years.

“I think I got to the point where it really was kind of a life or death kind of thing. My kidneys were gone. That was it. And I didn’t want to ask just one person in my life … And she volunteered and did,” he commented. Selena on that occasion.

