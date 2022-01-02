Selena Gomez teaches us how to use the chocolate brown balayage Bob on brown skin

At Panorama we know that the Bob balayage is the look to be modeled on hair, because its structure that blends with delicate lights is ideal for any type of face, so we were inspired by the hair of Selena Gomez to try this combo on skin brunettes and brown eyes.

When we thought it was time to take a break from balayage, the ‘Ice cream’ singer’s hair reminds us how flattering this natural gradient is, so take note of how to wear this style that promises to remain current in 2022.

Selena Gomez teaches us how to use the balayage Bob

Through her social networks, the singer showed off a layered bob haircut, which suited her natural wavy hair perfectly. In the album, she showed off delicate chocolate brown balayage lights that illuminated her eyes, and they also gave her a lot of movement.

Her beauty look was natural, with no makeup base and only eyelash extensions that gave a lot of glamor to her comfortable dressing gown.

What is the balayage bob?

This look fuses two of the trends in hair (the blonde under the French technique and the asymmetric cut), it usually has versions with bangs, layers, straight, among many more options. The best thing is that it is a trend that is here to stay, as well as reinventing itself over time.